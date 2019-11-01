42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

November 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Shoshone Old West Days

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, barbecue, craft vendors, live music, horseshoe tournament, speakers, demonstrations and more, in Shoshone. For more information call the Shoshone Museum at 760-852-4524.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Special Guest – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-9 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Monochromatic,” through December 13.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Eye of the Beholder” through January 10.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Life. Death. Rebirth,” through January 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “The World: People. Cultures. Architecture.” through December 10.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participating Pahrump Arts Council Artists: from left to ri ...
Pahrump library hosting art event
Staff Report

Works created by Pahrump Arts Council members during the “Eye of the Beholder” workshop held in early October are currently on exhibit at the Pahrump Community Library through Jan. 10, organizers announced this week.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Halloween can leave us with an overabundance ...
Divas on a Dime: Creative uses for leftover Halloween candy
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday was Halloween and you know what that means? Today is National Eat Your Kid’s Candy While They’re at School Day! I’m (sort of) kidding. I love all the holidays, but this one can leave us with an overabundance of candy and that’s the very definition of “too much of a good thing.”

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Laura Silva of St. George, Utah tries on a mask for her ...
Halloween is big business
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. consumers are looking to social media for Halloween costume and decoration ideas as spending is expected to reach a near-record amount this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights &Analytics, the federation announced.

Laurie Naiman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The deep pit barbecue is part of the annual t ...
November arts and culture in desert communities near Pahrump
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new chill in the air, the smell of old-fashioned deep pit barbecue, history, music and reunions with old friends — it must be Shoshone’s Old West Days! This venerable first weekend in November tradition kicks off another a busy round of arts and culture events in and on the southeastern edge of Death Valley National Park.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With a bag of marshmallows and a few inexpens ...
Divas on a Dime: Marshmallow kabobs make fun Halloween treats
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You know what’s better than a bunch of marshmallow monsters? A bunch of marshmallow monsters on a stick. Because everything is better on a stick!

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The annual Witches Walk in Beatty attracte ...
Photo: Witches gather in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 80 witches and warlocks gathered at sponsoring Studio 401 Oct. 19 for the second annual Beatty Witches Walk.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times First place for Judge's Choice at the 2nd Annual Taco Fest ...
Video: Huge turnout for 2nd Annual Pahrump Taco Fest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident and well-known television reporter Deanna O’Donnell is used to playing the role of observer and covering the stories, but this past Saturday the script was flipped when O’Donnell and her 2019 Taco Fest team were the story.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Remember whoopie pies? If a cake, a cookie, f ...
Divas on a Dime: Introducing four different ways to make whoopie!
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nestled snugly between “BBQ-flavored-everything time” and “peppermint-flavored-everything time” we have my personal favorite – “pumpkin-spice-flavored-everything time”! This week I have a wonderful dessert overflowing with the nectar of the pumpkin spice gods.