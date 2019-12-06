51°F
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

December 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Christmas Choir Concert

The Pahrump Community Choir will perform “Home for the Holidays” at 7 p.m., Dec. 6, at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

Tickets are $5 or $4 with donation of non-perishable food item, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Baked goods, hot cocoa, coffee for sale before the concert and during intermission. Raffle tickets available at the door.

• Silver Tappers Christmas Show

29th Annual Community Christmas Show, Nevada Silver Tappers &Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Saddle West Showroom.

Price for the ticket is a $15 donation and can be purchased by contacting Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or from any Silver Tapper.

• Festival of Trees

Nathan Adelson 14th annual Festival of Trees and dinner event at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6,at the Mountain Falls Golf Club, 5001 S. Clubhouse Drive.

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Nathan Adelson and is a gorgeous celebration of Christmas trees, wreaths and stockings beautifully hand-decorated and auctioned off to raise funds for hospice programs, tickets are $75 per person or two tickets for $100. Tickets may be purchased by calling Cassondra Farris at 702-796-3141. For more information call Nathan Adelson at 751-6700.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Special Guest – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5- p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Monochromatic,” through Dec. 13.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – the Pahrump Arts Council presents Group Show “Eye of the Beholder” through Jan. 10.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Life. Death. Rebirth,” through Jan. 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “The World: People. Cultures. Architecture.” through Dec. 10.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

