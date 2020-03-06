52°F
Entertainment

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

March 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Mystery Dinner Theater

Friday and Saturday, Shadow Mountain Players present “Murder Most Fowl”, at Nevada Treasure RV Park, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m., $25 and includes meal and show, tickets available at the Pahrump Community Library. Call 727-6145 for reservations or more info.

• String Trio concert

Friday, at noon, the Pahrump String Trio will present its “Irish” Spring Concert at the Pahrump Community Library. They will give a repeat performance on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

They will play a selection of popular and light classical pieces. Admission is free.

• Open Jam at Wild Side

Sunday, 7-10 p.m., open jam, rock and roll with Duncan &Tom Duo, Vince Neil’s Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• UFC Fight

Saturday, watch the UFC fight at The Phoenix (formerly The Office), 1301 S. Loop Road, $10 cover charge, prelims at 3:15 p.m., main event 7 p.m.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Lynn Peterson – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-9 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Sunday

• Jam sessions, 3-7 p.m., with Cowboy, Tumbleweed Tavern, Bell Vista and Leslie.

KARAOKE

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Rick Garza – Hot Karaoke, starts at 7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, starts at 7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., The Phoenix (aka The Office), 1301 S. Loop Road.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, karaoke and dancing in cozy atmosphere, Nevada Desert Lounge, 1481 E. Highway 372.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Thursday, 7 p.m., The Phoenix (aka The Office), 1301 S. Loop Road.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Architecture,” through April 23.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – presents artwork from local children for Youth Art Month, through April 30.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Color,” through April 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Children” through April 20.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

