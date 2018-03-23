List: Pahrump entertainment guide

Live Music
• SUNDAYS
Country and Western music – Sunday Afternoons with the Reeves Brothers, 3 p.m. -7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Grill, 3720 West Bell Vista Ave.
TUESDAY NIGHTS
• Tommy Deering and Kai Brant – live music from 6-9 p.m., Draft Picks Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.
THURSDAY – SATURDAY
• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.
Karaoke
• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, all are welcome, 727-6072.
• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.
• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.
• Every night but Tuesday night, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.
• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.
• Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Stage Stop Lounge and Casino, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at Blagg, 727-7300.
• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.
Ladies Night
• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
Art Exhibits
• Readers’ Nook at the Pahrump Community Library, “Youth Art Month”, exhibited the month of March.
• Bank of America, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Day-to-Day Life” through April 10.
• Nye County Courthouse, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Wildlife”, through April 13.
• American First National Bank, the Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Floral” through April 27.
MISCELLANEOUS
• Chili cook-off
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. -4 p.m., Petrack Park, Silver State Chili Cookoff, car show, chili tasting, vendors, entertainment.
• Open Jam
Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Open Mic
Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com