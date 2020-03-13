53°F
List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

March 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 16 – March 20.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Sloppy Joe, baked beans, cauliflower, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, cake, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bean soup;

Thursday – Chili, cornbread, salad, peach crisp, fruit, vegetable soup;

Friday – Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes, broccoli, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins, State Farm Insurance, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Healthy Cooking class, 1-3 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – HealthCare Partners Seminar, Fall Prevention, 10 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; HealthCare Partners bingo, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (crocheting and knitting), 11 a.m.; Movie Day, 1 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 16 – March 20.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Sloppy Joe, three-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana;

Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, peaches, chocolate mint cake, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Parmesan-crusted chicken with spaghetti noodles, peas, strawberries, garlic bread;

Thursday – Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, steamed broccoli, fruit cocktail, pie;

Friday – Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, mixed berry cup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 16 – March 20.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Gourmet chicken salad with grapes and walnuts on lettuce, baked sweet potato fries, oven-baked zucchini;

Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, lime Jell-O with pears, salad with garbanzo beans;

Wednesday – Salmon patties, macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with cranberries and walnuts, birthday cake;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – French toast with cream cheese and blueberries, red potatoes with veggies, crisp low-sodium bacon, fresh fruit.

