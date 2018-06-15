List: senior menus Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 18 – June 22. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Low-sodium BLT on whole wheat bread, coleslaw, fruit, northern bean soup;
Tuesday — Chicken Cacciatore, pasta, squash, mixed greens, fat-free Italian dressing, peanut butter cookie, soup;
Wednesday – Low-sodium hot dog on whole wheat bun, fries, garden salad, cheesy cauliflower, split pea soup;
Thursday — Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange, soup;
Friday – Chicken enchilada with cream cheese, zucchini, salad, fruit cup, northern bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Coin club, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday —Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 18 – June 22:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots, garden salad, creamy salad dressing, cantaloupe;
Tuesday — Barbecued pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce;
Wednesday — Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;
Thursday — Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, gingerbread;
Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, low-sodium bacon, oatmeal, yogurt with fresh fruit, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 18 – June 22
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Chef’s salad, lentil soup, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin, square;
Tuesday – Hamburger or brat on whole wheat bun, macaroni salad, baked beans, coleslaw, ice cream;
Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, ambrosia;
Thursday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches, whole wheat roll, cookie;
Friday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit.