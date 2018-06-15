List: senior menus Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for the coming week at senior centers in the region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 18 – June 22. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Low-sodium BLT on whole wheat bread, coleslaw, fruit, northern bean soup;

Tuesday — Chicken Cacciatore, pasta, squash, mixed greens, fat-free Italian dressing, peanut butter cookie, soup;

Wednesday – Low-sodium hot dog on whole wheat bun, fries, garden salad, cheesy cauliflower, split pea soup;

Thursday — Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange, soup;

Friday – Chicken enchilada with cream cheese, zucchini, salad, fruit cup, northern bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Coin club, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday —Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 18 – June 22:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots, garden salad, creamy salad dressing, cantaloupe;

Tuesday — Barbecued pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce;

Wednesday — Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Thursday — Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed salad, gingerbread;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, low-sodium bacon, oatmeal, yogurt with fresh fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 18 – June 22

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Chef’s salad, lentil soup, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin, square;

Tuesday – Hamburger or brat on whole wheat bun, macaroni salad, baked beans, coleslaw, ice cream;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, ambrosia;

Thursday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches, whole wheat roll, cookie;

Friday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit.