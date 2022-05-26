Looking for something to do? We got you covered

Jim Butler Days, a comedy night and movies in the park. Our local listings are packed with events for everyone.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Water aerobics class at the Petrack Park pool in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Movies in Petrack Park return to Pahrump on May 29.

FRIDAY, MAY 27 to MONDAY, MAY 30

51st annual Jim Butler Days

Pageants, talent shows, vendors, a Friday night street dance with live music from noon to midnight on the 27th, whiskey tasting, frozen t-shirt contest, craft fair, raffle, pancake breakfast on Sunday the 29th. Featured events include the Jim Butler Days Parade down Main Street on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m., and the Nevada State Championship Mining Events that same day to include single jack, double jack, individual and team mucking. Visit jimbutlerdays.com for more details, and to plan your Memorial Day Weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Headliner this week is ‘Stoner Rob’ himself, testing out material for his Amazon Prime special. Host Wayne will introduce Pahrump’s own Shelley Fisher. You saw her at the Kiwanis Comedy Bash, and she has even more hilarity for you. The show also includes Dee Lila, Liz Stone, and William Hunsinger. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. with a fabulous after-party. No cover, but reservations recommended. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Open Jam Session at the Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

SATURDAY, MAY 28, SUNDAY, MAY 29

Community Pool Opens

There will be a soft opening of the Pahrump Community Pool Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, from noon to 6 pm. The pool is open seven days a week starting Monday, May 30, 7 a.m. to 6 pm.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Swing It Girls at Sanders Winery

The armed forces USO shows uplifted our troops overseas. This Sanders Winery tribute to our armed forces transports the audience with vintage hits like “In the Mood,” “Mr. Sandman,” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” Food truck on site before the show. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SUNDAY, May 29

Meet the Candidates

All candidates on the primary election ballot in Nye County have been invited to discuss their vision and platform at a Meet the Candidates event Sunday, May 29 at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road and the community is encouraged to meet, mix and mingle with all the candidates one on one.

There is also going to be live music, a barbecue, and horseshoes. Have some fun and bid on a chance to win a dinner with a candidate.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Professional Photo Sessions with feathered and furry friends

Professional photographer on site this Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Petting zoo, antiques and more. Tour the acreage, and get up close and personal with piglets, burros, and alpacas. Discover what a typical farm day is like where many of the animals roam free. Pet and feed the animals. Plenty to do and see for the entire family. Adults $15, children 3-11 $10, seniors 65 and up $10. Nature Heath Farms and Petting Zoo, 351 Bunarch Road, 775-764-9880.

BEGINNING SUNDAYS, MAY 29

Sunday Movies in the Park at Ian Deutch

Movies are back! Family fun at 1600 Honeysuckle St. in Field 4 begin Sunday, May 29, at dusk. These are free outdoor movies. Load up the car with the family, grab a blanket or your lawn chairs to join other Pahrump families under the stars. Subject to change, here is the schedule: May 29: “The Croods, A New Age.” June 5: “The War With Grandpa.” June 12: “Aladdin.” June 19 “Dora and The Lost City of Gold.” June 26: “Onward.” July 10: “Maleficent.” July 17: “A Bugs Life.” July 24: “Dolittle.” July 31: “Tom & Jerry.” Aug. 7: “Raya & the Last Dragon.” Call (775) 727-5107 for more info.

LIVE MUSIC

SUNDAY, May 29

Rock the night at Lakeside RV Park

Memorial Bash at Lakeside RV Park 6-9 p.m. Three Chord Monte is a powerhouse band, playing an eclectic mix of rock and pop from the 70’s to the 2000’s. Their song selection is anything but what you will expect, ranging from the music of Tom Petty, The Beatles, Boz Scaggs to Ozzy, Styx and Night Ranger with so much in between. Show begins at 7 p.m. Free admission. 5870 Homestead Rd. 1-888-558-5253.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Progressive rock, funk, jazz grooves honoring All Who Served

Memorial Day BBQ at Bounty Hunter Saloon. Music begins at 1 p.m. 680 S. East St. Call (775) 513-3370 for more information.

MONDAY, May 30

Observe the holiday with VFW veterans

Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m., and flag retirement at 11 a.m.

Hotdogs on the grill at noon. VFW 4651 Homestead Rd. Call (775) 727-6072 for specifics.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Cocktails and Canvas

The warm weather is upon us, so who wants to go camping? Cocktails & Canvas will be holding a paint and sip at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday, June 11 from 1-4 p.m. We’ll be painting a cute little camper under the desert stars. Cost is $25 for all supplies and instruction.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant

The 2022 Ms. Senior Golden Years will held at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West showroom. A reception will follow the pageant.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any Ms. Senior Golden Years representative or Silver Tapper or Jackie Greco by calling 775-751-3468.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com