New Year’s Eve happenings and more

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

New Year’s Eve comedy show

Stoner Rob brings Gabe Nolasco and Jason Harris to the 5280 stage this Friday. Gabe Nolasco’s sarcastic social commentary pokes fun at a myriad of topics including race, religion, relationships, and himself. He appeals to audiences from all walks of life. Headliner Jason Harris is a writer, actor, content creator, director, producer and comedian residing in the city of Las Vegas. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Bring in the New Year – The 80’s Way

Your favorite rocking kids of the past are back with hits, singles, and covers of the classics, all to be performed in style for you. Roxy Stardust’s charm has hit the scene recently and made waves in Las Vegas. This band is performing New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Pahrump Nugget Casino. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Heers Turner Duo at Gold Town

Chris Heers and Seth Turner together are “High Blue Cactus”, a vocal duo powerhouse playing a variety show of their hit songs along with covers ranging from classic country to hard rock. “We read the crowd and make them a part of our shows”, says Heers. “It is all about them and it is always a party.” 8 p.m. to midnight at Gold Town Casino. Call 775-751-7777 for more information.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Johnny & Treasure at Lakeside

This New Year’s Eve, spend time with a musical couple who find joy giving you tunes which bring everyone closer together this holiday night, as we prepare for the ball drop. Johnny & Treasure are a duo of love, passion, song, and story. They perform with passion, honesty, and musical integrity. You must hear them to believe it. 8 p.m. to midnight. 5870 Homestead Road Call 775-751-7770 for more information.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve party with Throckmore

The infamous Bearded Lady Saloon brings back Throckmore for Pahrump’s New Year’s Eve bash. Listen to the best hard rock cover songs from the late 90’s and 2000’s. Ring in the New Year with a night of more rock, and more metal. $10 cover gets you in. Dress as your favorite celebrity and Walk the Red Carpet! Band starts at 8 p.m., and celebrity look-alike shenanigans occur throughout the night. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Incognito at Rhinestones

Ring in 2023 with Pahrump’s own Incognito band. This 5-piece band is high energy fun and entertainment. Classic rock, R&B, and country. Watch them at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall beginning at 8 p.m. until the stroke of midnight. Followed by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve at The Bounty Hunter

Featuring Breck & Dave, “the undisputed BADDEST band in Pahrump and Las Vegas,” taking the stage at 8 p.m. 680 East St. at Second Street. 775-513-3370.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

The first Board Game Night of 2023

LGBT of Pahrump, NV has arranged its monthly family-friendly evening of board games beginning at 6 p.m. at Johnny’s Taco Shop, 1330 S. Highway 160. Board games supplied include Clue, Cards Against Humanity, Jenga, Heads-up, Jumanji, Operation, Life, Battleship, Sorry, Uno, Yahtzee, Guess Who, Rummikub, Pictionary, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Connect 4 and Twister. Feel free to bring your own game, as well. Food and beverages are available for purchase from Johnny’s. Kids welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Contact LGBT of Pahrump on Facebook, or email lgbtofpahrumpnv@yahoo.com for more information. 775-727-3733.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Cocktails and Canvas at senior center

Guided, creative painting with Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas for everyone in Pahrump, conducted at the Pahrump Senior Center. This month, create your rendition of “The Northern Lights.” Arrive on Saturday at 1, and leave by 4 with your completed masterpiece. $25 cash or check includes all supplies and experienced instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Youth happily welcomed. Under 16 must be accompanied by a paid adult. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot now. 1370 W. Basin.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

Annual All People Luncheon

Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Foundation will hold their 21st annual All People Luncheon Scholarship Fundraiser Monday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road.

They will be offering a great lunch, fabulous entertainment, and prizes and raffles.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. A table for 6 is $160. For tickets contact Pres. Linda McLaughlin at 775-671-6127 or rosey_linda@msn.com or Treasurer Dore’ Foskey at 775-209-8816 or at foskeydore@yahoo.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Bingo night at Great Basin

The Great Basin College Student Nursing Organization will host an evening of Bingo Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Great Basin campus, 551 E. Calvada Blvd. The event is an effort to raise funds for community services and pinning ceremonies.

The price is only $1 a game and there will be prizes and raffles. There will also be a concession stand.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Human Trafficking Awareness Forum

The Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting a community forum to learn more about Human Trafficking Awareness. Expected speakers are Nye County Sheriff Department, The Embrace Project, Retired Judge Nancy Becker and more. Please come learn more about what we can do as a community to recognize and help prevent human trafficking. Youth groups are encouraged to attend. Open to the public. Where: Nye County Commission Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr., from 1 to 3 p.m. for more information contact Jan Piersall 503-697-7765.

VFW New Year’s week line-up of events

12/28 – Wings N Things Wednesday 5 – 7 p.m., followed by Karaoke.

12/31 – New Year’s Eve Dinner. Tickets on sale at the bar. $20 per person. NY roast with all the fixings. DJ begins at 7 p.m. 9 p.m. ball drop with champagne toast.

1/1/23 – Post opens at noon.

1/3/23 – Taco Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

1/4/23 – Wings N Things Wednesday at 5 p.m., karaoke at 7 p.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

