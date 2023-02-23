PAHRUMP EVENTS | Fish frys, live music, bike rides and more

Entertainment columnist Faye Burdzinski shares her ‘best bets’ for what to do around Pahrump Valley.

Brown Chicken Brown Cow will perform at the World Famous Mountain Springs Saloon on Sunday.

Faye Burdzinski, entertainment columnist

What’s going on around Pahrump Valley?

The Lenten fish frys begin this Friday, and continue through March 31, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Dine in or carry out. Fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, clam chowder – and of course, plenty of fries and housemade cole slaw! Kids meals, desserts, beer and wine are also available. Everyone in the Pahrump community is welcome. You’ll see plenty of neighbors there.

Don’t miss, live music

Check out some unique, exceptional musical talent this weekend when Scotty Dub appears at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub onSaturday. BCBC (Brown Chicken Brown Cow) performs at Mountain Springs Saloon this Sunday.

My favorite bands playing locally this weekend include the Randy Anderson band at the Pahrump Nugget, Electric Mayhem at the Bearded Lady Saloon, and Still Drunk at Sunrise at the Hubb Bar & Grill.

Get on your bikes and ride!

Sunday group bicycle rides have returned. Consult organizer Wesley Jacobson’s Facebook page for routes and details. All skill and experience levels welcome. No rider will ever be left behind. Starting locations and times are posted and updated frequently.

Other reasons to leave the house

PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) is conducting a pet adoption event featuring food and music on Sunday, and the Trojanette Review explodes with dance on the PVHS stage on Tuesday. Free bingo at Coyote’s Den, free line dancing lessons at Rhinestones and at 5280 Mexican Grub, and karaoke almost every night of the week at various fun venues all add up to a really fun week.

UPCOMING EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

• Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley. 4-7 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Friday night dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Randy Anderson band rocks the Pahrump Nugget from 6-9 p.m. 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar, starting at 6 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den with Tim “TJ” Warembourg starts at 8 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Karaoke at The Bearded Lady Saloon with KJ Piper begins at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

• Our Lady of the Valley BUNCO is Sunday, Feb.26 at the church hall, 781 Gamebird Rd. Doors open at 1:00 refreshments available. Admission is $10. If you missed last month’s you miss some fun.

• Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub with Liz Stone, Spiro, and special guest Jay Rivera. $10 cover at the door will be credited toward drink purchases. Show starts at 9:15 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

• Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Karaoke at Who’s Dunes at 6:30 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

• Electric Mayhem “X-Treme Variety” at The Bearded Lady Saloon, 8 p.m. to midnight. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

• Still Drunk at Sunrise band at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Scotty Dub performs his intriguing contemporary music at Nikki Chavez’s birthday party. Show starts at 9 p.m. 5280 Mexican is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

• Sunday group bicycle rides with Wesley Jacobson. All skill and experience levels welcome. No rider left behind. Consult his Facebook page for starting location and time.

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8-11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• PAWS Adopt a Pet Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come shop with local vendors, purchase food from local food trucks, and enjoy DJ James with Ruh Roh Music. 7121 Homestead Rd.

• Brown Chicken Brown Cow band (BCBC) performs their down-home, gritty raw country blues rock at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 702-875-4266.

• Solo acoustic artist Rob Bell from the band “Sandbox Bullies” performs at The Hubb from 3-7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Karaoke with Double Trouble at The Hubb at 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

• Karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones starting at 7 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

• Taco Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• The Pahrump Arts Council is hosting script readings on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Listen to “Gloria” by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Free admission. 301 Oxbow Ave, Suite #14.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s from 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke at 6 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

• Trojanette Review dance performance at 7 p.m. in the Pahrump Valley High School main gym. Tickets are $5; children 3 and under are free. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

• Wings N Things 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s, 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke with Double Trouble at The Hubb at 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

• Free line dancing lessons at 5280 Mexican Grub starting at 6 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s, 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar starting at 6 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Karaoke at Who’s Dunes starting at 6:30 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com