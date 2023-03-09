PAHRUMP EVENTS | Stuff to do because you deserve to have some fun

Crash Pahrump Nugget’s 22nd birthday party. See some live comedy at 5280 Mexican Grub. Be an artist at a painting class. More.

American Voodoo American Voodoo band plays Mountain Springs Saloon Sunday afternoon.

Kent N Company band will help Pahrump Nugget celebrate its 22nd birthday on Friday.

Stoner Rob brings comedian Mike Muratore onstage at 5280 Mexican Grub

Muratore has earned the moniker of “The Serial Killer of Comedy” with his brand of raw, in-your-face, no holds barred comedy. His act has been honed over the past 20 years, turning Mike into one of the best comedians performing today. Will you be offended? Yes.

Will you laugh? Definitely.

The band American Voodoo appears at Spring Mountain Saloon Sunday afternoon. Rock-and-roll, plain and simple. Catch Doug Bond on guitar, Ron “Shred” on bass, and Adam Fisher on drums.

Mystery, blackmail, and murder prevail for two final nights Friday and Saturday as the Trojan Theatre Department performs the play “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” at the Pahrump Valley High School.

There’s a new group in town. Southern Nye Grange member Glenna Palmer Elrod is offering a free baking class on Saturday in her South Pahrump home, where students will explore the satisfying art of baking Artesian bread from scratch. There are only a few spaces left. Palmer Elrod told the PV Times that this local chapter is a practical social group offering support for Pahrump concerns ranging from gardening on top of poof dirt, to deciding between chicks or pullets. “Come join the fun. New members are always welcome.”

Plan to paint “A rainy evening in Paris” on Saturday, March 11 at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25 includes all supplies, templates, and expert guided instruction. C’est la vie! Is a car wash on your list of Saturday chores? The Youth Group at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church will handle that for you. They’re conducting a car wash fundraiser this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lucky for them, the forecasts show our first high temps in the 70s in way too long. Luck? Well. Swing by and support these great youths.

Speaking of improved temperatures, consider joining the Pahrump Valley Cyclists for a Sunday morning group bike ride. They start at 8 a.m. from the Grill Room at Mountain Falls. Confirm with Wesley Jacobson on the Pahrump Valley Cyclists Facebook site. All skill and experience levels welcome. No rider will ever be left behind.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

• Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley. 4-7 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Pahrump Valley High School’s Trojan Theatre presents the play “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night.” Reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. Adults $10, students $7, children 12 and under $5, Senior citizens $5. The curtain rises in the auditorium at 6 p.m. Pahrump Valley High School. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

• Kent & Company band rocks the Pahrump Nugget from 7-10 p.m. 775-751-6500.

• Hal Singer’s Guitars & Cadillacs band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den with Tim “TJ” Warembourg starts at 8 p.m. Arrive at 7 p.m. for Fireball Friday. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet and Shelley at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, with guest Mike Muratore and others. $10 cover at the door will be credited toward drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

• Karaoke with DJ Rick Garza at Rhinestones from midnight to the wee hours. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

• Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• The Youth Group at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church is conducting a fundraising car wash from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• The Pahrump chapter of Southern Nye Grange is conducting a free Artesian bread baking class beginning at 11 a.m. To register, call Glenna at 775-378-2265.

• 2nd Annual “Kountry Cookout” at Petrack Park with music by DJ Soundz. Sponsored by Kanaka Hekili Hawaii of Southern Nevada, Legal Ride, Shenanigans Pub, The Butterfly Effect, and others. Begins at noon. Food served from 1-4 p.m. $20 donation requested; includes BBQ lunch plate.

• Pahrump Valley Chess Club meets every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Breakfast Lounge located at 860 S. Highway 160. 775-419-7552.

• Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet and Shelley at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Hal Singer’s Guitars & Cadillacs band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke with DJ Rick Garza at Rhinestones midnight to the wee hours. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8-11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Group bicycle ride with Pahrump Valley Cyclists beginning at 8 a.m. Consult the PVC Facebook page to confirm starting point. Recent rides have started at the Grill Room at Mountain Falls. 5001 Clubhouse Dr.

• Second Amendment monthly vendor and craft event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food, and music with DJ Ruh Roh. 1360 E. Basin Ave. Call 775-877-9111 for more details.

• American Voodoo band at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

• Taco Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Karaoke at 6 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Jordan World Circus performs at McCullough Rodeo Arena beginning at 6:30 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy the rides, and meet the circus stars. Access https://jordancircus.com/ to preview attractions and purchase discount tickets, or pay at the gate. Family 5 Pack: $34.99 (2 adults and up to 3 children). Adult General Admission: $20. Child General Admission: $10 (ages 2-12). Phone 1-800-756-8048 for more information. 150 North NV-160.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Wings N Things 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Still Drunk at Sunrise appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

• Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, Luck of the Flamingo Bunco at NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, doors open at 5 p.m., dice roll at 6 p.m. Cost $25 per player. Door prizes, pick-a prize, 50/50 drawing, Irish Nacho Bar. Call 775-340-4334 for more info.

FUTURE PLANNING

• The Chili Cook-off, and the Mullets & Mohawks competition is on the books for March 25th at Petrack Park.

• Diva Drag Queen charity bingo happens April 8th at the Pahrump Nugget.

• Celebrate spring in the desert April 15 in Tecopa. The Southern Inyo Fire Protection District is coordinating this day-long event centered around Tecopa Hot Springs Resort. Festivities include a drum circle, interactive booths, live music, a poker run, silent auction, storytelling and more. For more information contact rkflinchum@earthlink.net or call SIFPD at 760-852-4130.

• Monster Truck Insanity Tour comes to McCullough Arena May 5 and 6. Purchase tickets in advance at https://visitpahrump.com/events/monster-truck-insanity-tour-2/

• The 20th annual Wild West Extravaganza is scheduled for May 12 through 14 in Petrack Park. Food vendors, craft vendors, and entertainers are encouraged to contact Janice at 775-209-5853 or Sharon at 775-209-6731, or email jamcreationsnv@aol.com for application or more information.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com