PAHRUMP EVENTS | What’s going on around town

There‘s plenty to experience in Pahrump this weekend, including the Stinson Brotherz at the Pahrump Nugget.

Eric Coleman

Ricky and Bobby Stinson cover Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffet classics.

Cheers Nevada has an active wine-tasting tour roster for Saturday and Sunday in Pahrump. Learn more at www.CheersNV.com.

Stoner Rob brings comedians Melvin Washington and Summer Sinclair this Friday to 5280 Mexican.

Dread continues to test the mettle of local karaoke stars in the 5th annual “$3,000 Dash for Cash” contest at the Pour House Friday and Saturday.

Avenue B band will be performing Saturday at The Hubb. They’ve mastered a repertoire of classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites.

Consider this Saturday day-trip option less than 40 miles from Pahrump: The Southeast Inyo Desert Arts Festival and Poker Tour in Tecopa. Celebrate spring in the desert with the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District, which is coordinating this day-long event headquartered around Tecopa Hot Springs Resort.

Help the firefighters raise funds to keep SIFPD “ready to strike 24/7.” Of note will be the Poker Tour for all vehicles, showcasing the “hot spots” within their 1,200-square-mile area of service, from the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction to the Mojave Center in Charleston View, with stops at a historic mine, a visit to a set of mammoth bones, stops at natural wonders, fantastic restaurants, and a weather station in between. Festival includes a drum circle, interactive booths, live music with Moody Scoot, the Kern River Band, Pablo Tecopa, and more.There will be a silent auction, and storytelling. For more information contact rkflinchum@earthlink.net or call SIFPD at 760-852-4130.

UPCOMING EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

· Brisket and baked beans dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

· 5th annual “$3,000 Dash for Cash” karaoke contest continues, beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. The contest began March 31, and runs Fridays and Saturdays for possibly three more weeks until the winners are determined. Spectators can watch the 17 registered contestants free of charge. Hosted by Dread at the Pour House. 1101 S. Hwy. 160. 775-537-1111.

· The Stinson Brotherz perform classic rock, pop, country, and even some top 40 hits at the Pahrump Nugget beginning at 7 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

· Hal Singer’s Guitars & Cadillacs band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, followed by karaoke with DJ Rick Garza into the wee hours. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

· Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den with Tim “TJ” Warembourg starts at 8 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

· Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub features Melvin Washington and Summer Sinclair. Two item minimum. Show starts at 9 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

· Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

· SE Inyo Desert Arts Festival and Poker Tour. Poker tour begins at 8 a.m.; main event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tecopa Hot Springs Resort, 860 Tecopa Hot Springs Rd., in Tecopa, Contact Robin Flinchum at rkflinchum@earthlink.net or at 760-852-4941.

· Pahrump Valley Chess Club meets every Saturday from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Breakfast Lounge located at 860 NV-160. 775-419-7552.

· 5th annual “$3,000 Dash for Cash” karaoke contest continues, beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. The contest runs Fridays and Saturdays for possibly four more weeks until the winners are determined. Spectators can watch the 17 registered contestants free of charge. Hosted by Dread at the Pour House. 1101 S. Hwy. 160. 775-537-1111.

· Avenue B Band returns to The Hubb with everything from Elvis to Greenday. Show begins at 8 p.m. at 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

· Hal Singer’s Guitars & Cadillacs band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, followed by karaoke with DJ Rick Garza into the wee hours. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

· Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

· Group bicycle ride beginning at 8 a.m. Consult the Pahrump Valley Cyclists Facebook page to confirm starting point, which will likely begin from Simkins Park at the north end of Pahrump. 450 E. Simkins Rd.

· Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5 to 6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

· Taco Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

· Karaoke at 6 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

· Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

· Wings N Things 5 to 7 p.m., followed by karaoke with “TJ” Warembourg at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

· Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6 to 7:30 p.m. Karaoke with Rick Garza from 8 p.m to close. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

· Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 6 to 7:30 p.m. Karaoke with Rick Garza from 8 p.m. to close. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

· Paint and wine night at Artesian Cellars Winery. $35 per person. 6 to 8 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy.160. 775-600-7144.

· Still Drunk at Sunrise appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

· Pahrump Earth and Arbor Day Festival 2023, Bob Ruud Community center, Basin Ave. and Highway 160, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free earth-friendly products, interactive games – coloring, gardening information, animals, crafts, Chicago-style hotdogs and drinks, giveaways. For more information contact DebbyWoodland@greatbasinwaterco.com or call 775-990-4793 or 775-764-7586.

FUTURE PLANNING

· Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1-4 p.m. April 22. $25 cash or check, pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

· Star War’s Amy Allen, who played Jedi Aayla Secura, will appear at Hypno Comics on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 3 p.m. 720 East Street. (775) 513-6213.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com