Pahrump Fall Festival headlines several upcoming events

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2021 shows the crowd at Petrack Park for the first night of the Fall Festival.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 22 – 25

The Pahrump Fall Festival has finally arrived

Carnival, rodeo, vendors, food, live entertainment, and so much more. Consult the Pahrump Valley Times Fall Festival guide for all the details. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

A one-man band for all occasions at Artesian Cellars

Rick Scanlan, known for “New Old West (the Pahrump song)” is one of Artesian Cellars’ favorites. Country and pop from the 60’s to now. Show begins at 7 p.m. Free admission, but for the best possible service, call with your table’s head count. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Comedy Night

Host Stoner Rob has drawn several comedians to warm up his crowd before Charlie Wilson, of award-winning TV show “Laugh After Dark,” takes the stage. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Randy Anderson Band at Rhinestone’s

Playing country and classic rock hits, the Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas staple, and is making their way back to Pahrump this Friday. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. They’ll be followed by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza to keep the country fun flowing until 3 a.m. Saturday. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Please, no burnouts

Roses Paradise Show & Shine Cruise pre-parade gathering runs from 6 to 9 a.m. Cars, trucks, all years. Meet at 2360 East Calvada Blvd., Suite F. Free to the public. Free music, food and fun. Cash prizes, plaques, and awards for contestants beginning at 2 p.m. at Petrack Park. Pre-entry fee $25; day of registration $35. Cruise in the parade! Call 775-46-3416 for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Young Eagles Fly

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter #1160 of Pahrump is offering free airplane rides to youth aged 8 to 18 on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Registration is full already but you can still register your child on the wait list at www.YoungEaglesDay.org. Qualified, licensed, adult private pilots have volunteered to introduce potential future pilots to the private flight experience, using their fully certified aircraft. Weather permitting, and consent waivers signed by parent or guardian, youth will accompany their pilot on a short, 20-minute flight above Pahrump. A parent or legal guardian must register each child prior to flight, and then remain at the airport until the flight returns. Calvada Meadows Airpark, at 900 E. Jenny Circle, off Hwy. 160 between Bell Vista and Simkins roads. Call Glenna at 775-537-1097 for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Creative time with your youngster

Create a personalized, unique “look box” as a keepsake featuring your favorite fall items. Paint with your child on plexiglass and arrange treasures inside. This craft event is led by “Mommy & Me with Sami,” and begins at 2 p.m. at Woman-Owned, Woman-Led Pahrump. 191 S. Frontage Road, Suite 102. Cost is $10 which includes all materials. Contact Mommy & Me at (702) 751-2699 or email mommy.andme.pahrump@gmail.com for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Sand River playing at festival, Rhinestones

Sand River band will be playing 6 to 6:45 p.m. at the Pahrump Fall Festival on Saturday the 24th, followed by an 8 p.m. show at Rhinestones. Rich male vocals, and spicy-smooth female vocals. All country, all entertaining. Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall. They’ll be followed by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza to keep the country fun flowing until 3 a.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Roadhouse Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

The Man of Many Voices at Sanders Winery

Singer, actor, impersonator and comedian Robbie Howard will captivate the Sanders Family Winery audience with his spot-on vocal qualities and mannerisms of popular 20th century superstars. Seating begins at 6 p.m. for free wine tasting. Show starts at dusk. You may bring your own food, or purchase from the food truck on site. Tickets are $25 per person. Call 775-727-1776. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

Wednesday Wisdom Trivia Night

Come enjoy an evening full of fun as you sip on delicious wine and try to win fun prizes. Contest begins at 5 p.m. If you know the answers to questions such as “Which country consumes the most chocolate per capita?” and/or “How many teeth are there in an adult’s mouth?” then this event is for you. Artesian Cellars, 1731 S. Hwy. 160. Reservations available online at www.artesiancellars.com, or call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Elks Benefit Dinner and Show

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 will host a fundraising dinner and show for the benefit of the Pahrump Senior Center. Dinner is at 5 p.m. and is open to the public and will consist of Swiss steak, potato, veggie, salad and dessert for $15. Bill Watson and the Glam Girls will be the entertainment. Tickets available at the senior center or the Lodge, 2220 E. Basin Ave.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful, covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts, 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: Karaoke combined with Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 Hwy. 372, 775-253-1433

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St., 775-764-9377

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St., 775-513-3010

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd., 775-727-5233

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird, 775-537-2499

