Entertainment

PAHRUMP HAPPENINGS | A list of upcoming events

February 10, 2023 - 9:29 am
 

FRIDAY, FEB. 10 

• Friday night dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post. 4651 Homestead Road, 775-727-6072.

• Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar, starting at 6 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Glenn Gallarde band performs at the Pahrump Nugget from 7-10 p.m. 775-751-6500.

• Karaoke at the Bounty Hunter Saloon begins at 7 p.m. 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

• Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den starts at 8 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8:00 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Still Drunk at Sunrise band performs at Rhinestone’s 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night. $10 cover at the door will be credited toward drink purchases. Show starts at 9:15 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

• Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Cocktails & Canvas at the Pahrump Senior Center from 1-4 p.m., $25 cash or check. Under 16 must be accompanied by a paid adult. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

• Storyteller Ken Layne, “The Desert Oracle,” performs live at 2 p.m. at the Shoshone Museum in California. The Shoshone Museum is located at 118 CA-127, Shoshone, CA 92384. Call 760-852-4524 for more information and price of admission.

• Dessert Raffle at the VFW Post at 2:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Still Drunk at Sunrise band performs at Rhinestone’s 6-10 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke at Who’s Dunes at 6:30 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

• Johnny B & The Road Dogs band begins at 8 p.m. $5 cover. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

• Karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

• 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner

Hosted by the Pahrump Valley republican Women, annual dinner being held at Pahrump Nugget event center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table for 8. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com Nye County Lincoln Day Dinner or purchase paper tickets by calling Stephani Hashimura at 909-229-2694 or Debra Gaylord –Thomas at 530-216-0529.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY, FEB. 12

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8-11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Bounty Hunter Saloon. Potluck at 12 noon, party at 3 p.m. 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

• The Bearded Lady Saloon. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

• Nugget Sports Book inside the Pahrump Nugget. 775-751-6500.

• Water Rock Bar at Gold Town Casino. 771 S Frontage Rd. 775-751-7777.

• Dockside Bar at Lakeside Casino and RV Park. 5870 Homestead Rd. 775-751-7770.

• Wild Side Tavern. 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

• Karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones starting at 7:00 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb at 7:00 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

• Taco Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s from 6-7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Karaoke at 6 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

• LGBT of Pahrump hosting a group solving mystery for Valentine’s Day at the Pahrump Nugget beginning at 7:30 p.m. $5 admission. The Pahrump Nugget is located at 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

• The Pahrump Arts Council is hosting script readings on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. “On Valentines Day we will be reading ‘Almost Maine.’ It’s an awesome date opportunity for you and your special someone. There are a series of short stories all about the mysteries of love. A perfect way to start your lovely evening! Who knows, you might meet someone new.” Free admission. 301 Oxbow Ave, Sweet #14.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

• Wings N Things 5:00 p.m. to 7:00, followed by karaoke at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

• Karaoke at Who’s Dunes starting at 6:30 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

• Free line dancing lessons at 5280 Mexican Grub starting at 6:00 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

• Free line dancing lessons at Rhinestone’s from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar starting at 6:00 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Presidents’ Day Poker Run on Sunday, Feb. 19. VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Trojan Theatre presents the play “It Was a Dark & Stormy Night” at 6 p.m. on March 2-4 and March 9-11. Reserved seating is available at showtix4u.com. PVHS at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

