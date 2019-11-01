Pahrump library hosting art event

Works created by Pahrump Arts Council members during the “Eye of the Beholder” workshop held in early October are currently on exhibit at the Pahrump Community Library through Jan. 10, organizers announced this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participating Pahrump Arts Council Artists: from left to right: Eric Easley, Esperansa Luna-Melton, Lloyd Martin, Mely Aselin, Loretta Lindell, Bruce Horvath, and Geneil White. Not pictured, Artists Muriel Areno and Larky White III.

The public can join the artists to celebrate the shared creation from each point of view and enjoy light refreshments and conversation at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook 1-3 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 1.

The library is at 701 East St.