Pahrump library hosting art event
Works created by Pahrump Arts Council members during the “Eye of the Beholder” workshop held in early October are currently on exhibit at the Pahrump Community Library through Jan. 10, organizers announced this week.
The public can join the artists to celebrate the shared creation from each point of view and enjoy light refreshments and conversation at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook 1-3 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 1.
The library is at 701 East St.