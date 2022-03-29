PAHRUMP MUSIC FESTIVAL: Here are the acts competing in the Battle of the Bands

Several acts will compete Thursday through Saturday in the Battle of the Bands, a part of the Pahrump Music Festival, being held at Petrack Park. Here’s a preview of who will perform.

“I received numerous submissions from bands throughout Southern Nevada and was looking for not only eager, but also up-and-coming bands that are the next breakthrough bands. I narrowed down the group to only bands that would not disappoint,” said Doug Dubin, event organizer.

Here’s a look at what you can expect:

The FallAparts

(Thursday evening)

The FallAparts are a three-piece band from Las Vegas which formed in 2021. The three members of the group are Rudy Thomson (drummer, back-up vocalist and kazoo legend), Daniel Woodward (bass player, back-up vocalist and kazoo legend nemesis) and Scooter Hyland (lead vocals, rhythm guitar and lead guitar).

Together they create a unique rock-and-roll sound. They are a favorite in the Las Vegas band scene for their original and raw sounds, huge presence (for a three-piece band), no-holds-barred performances and ability to write songs that are relatable to the working-class backbone of America.

“[Our goal] is the same goal that we always have. Whether it be playing music for five people or 500 people, we just want to leave a mark and make an impression,” said Scooter Hyland, lead vocals.

Donkey Island Penitentiary

(Thursday evening)

Donkey Island Penitentiary formed in Los Angeles after Big Dave almost died in a coma. They turned his coma dreams into rock & roll, and have played, among other festivals and gigs, the world famous Viper Room. Big Dave, Alejandro, Carlos and Eric play harmonica-driven rock, and their newest single, “The Experiments”, is featured on YouTube.

“We will either fail in the first round or dominate the competition, because no one has ever seen a band quite like Donkey Island Penitentiary,” said Big Dave, lead singer.

The Dead Money Band

(Thursday evening)

The band formed about five years ago. Since the formation of the band, Dead Money has played several of the local venues in Las Vegas; Tripple B’s, Container Park, and Area 15, to name a few.

Alternative soul rock is the best way to describe the sound of their music. Their music can be found on all streaming platforms. “Dead Money – Your Problem” is the title of their first album, and can be found on Youtube.

“We expect to be at our best, but more importantly, we will have a set put together in a way I haven’t before in my years of being a musician. I’m excited to share it with everyone,” said Kell T, the band lead.

Intuitive Soul Band

(Friday evening)

Intuitive Soul is a neo-soul, R&B, and jazz fusion band representing boldness, creativity, and diversity. The group is composed of Drip Hendrix on bass, Brandon and Armin on keys, Lu Lee on lead guitar, their beautiful and talented vocalists, Taylor and Riyah B., and the drummer and music director, Amonte “Drummer” Henry. Each member brings their own unique vibes and flavor, which truly makes the band special.

The band came together through a series of divine circumstances. Some existing projects were at a crossroads and M.D. Amonte expressed that he had an existing band that he was looking to rebuild. So they decided to build it together. From the beginning, it felt natural to connect as musicians and friends.

Intuitive Soul has played small venues across the Las Vegas area, however, they are most proud of participating in the Black History Month Festival at the historic Springs Preserve, which had over 2,000 attendees.

“We are honored to be participants in the Pahrump Battle of the Bands and plan to blow people away with an unforgettable, amazing show,” said Amonte “Drummer” Henry, the band’s music director.

LasT ResorT

(Friday evening)

Rich Lopez, the leader, often tips his hat to the country side of rock as well as the classics, playing rhythm guitar and providing lead and back-up vocals. On lead vocals is Jeff Lowe. If ever there was a voice as high and clear as Barry Gibb – it’s Jeff Lowe. The quiet beauty of the band is Stacey Lopez – bass guitar and vocals. On keyboards and vocals is Sharon Walling. Sharon gives a nod to the blues and jazz scene on keys and vocals. And on drums is Aaron Vermeer. Aaron keeps the group moving with his energetic beats.

LasT ResorT is a music group of full-time RVers and friends at Las Vegas RV Resort! LasT ResorT plays a musical tribute to rock and roll, from the 50’s through the 90’s. Check them out on Fridays from 5-7 pm at Rustic Lounge, 1817 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson.

King Schascha & The Sin City Rockers

(Friday evening)

King Schascha embodies the mighty spirit of Rastafari and Reggae culture. King of San Diego’s reggae scene brings his own unique style and flair to every performance.

The Sin City Rockers is Las Vegas’ newest Caribbean music band, bringing you Reggae music in its proper form, straight from its roots. The Sin City Rockers is a high-energy act and is guaranteed to make you feel nice.

*UCoustic2 will also be lending their musical talents as well on Friday evening.