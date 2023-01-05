Pahrump | Upcoming events

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Bearded Lady 3rd Anniversary bash

Second Echo band takes the stage at 8 p.m., delivering the finest elements of classic and modern rock. The celebration begins at noon, with free BBQ until 4 p.m. A licensed tattoo artist will be available from 1-7 p.m. BLS launches a new menu at 6 p.m. “So much has happened since the day we opened, and we are so fortunate to have made it through it all! We wouldn’t be celebrating this if it hadn’t been for all the love and support from all our fans — you! Come celebrate this three-year mark with us,” says owner Kelly Sater. $10 cover for the band, which includes your first drink. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Dart Tournament at VFW hall

Fun is the point! Sign-up from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. $10 per person plus quarters for boards. First Saturday of the month, including Feb. 4, March 4, and April 1. Blind draw, Doubles ’01 and Cricket. Soft-tip darts. All skill levels welcome. Open to the public. Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Support Nathan Adelson Hospice

Eat, drink, shop – all in support of a local charity. This is a creative, fun-packed festival-style event at Artesian Cellars. Raffle, live auction, and live music, vendors – this month to benefit Pahrump’s local Nathan Adelson Hospice. “Funtastic Saturday” (formerly First Friday) is Artesian Cellars’ philanthropical dream “to give back to this wonderful town of people who have poured out more love and support than we could have ever imagined. Each month we will donate to a local charity. Please join us!” Admission is free. Live music starts at 2 p.m. with Ruh Roh Music. Food trucks will be available, including Pete’s Meats & Treats, all enhanced by Artesian Cellars’ own charcuterie plates. Vendors will be set up by 1 p.m. to shop for local creations. The event is 2-5 p.m. Call 775-600-7144 for more information.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10 & 17

Learn to square dance

What is Square Dance? It’s an American folk-dance form that involves four couples in a square formation dancing to a specific sequence or series of steps announced or cued by a caller. Desert Squares Square Dance Club is offering two starting dates for lessons on Tuesday evenings from 6- 7:30 p.m. The first class is free; thereafter, the cost is $7 per week for adults. Children 9 to 17 are free. For more info, call or text 702-541-0229. Bob Ruud Community Center is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Never heard of free bingo B4?

Free bingo sessions are the thing at Coyote’s Den Bar, Thursdays starting at 6 p.m. There are prizes for the first 9 games, and a $50 cash split pot for cover all winners. “Come and join us for great fun on a Thursday night.” Road Runners Roost restaurant has nightly food specials for your enjoyment inside Coyote’s Den, located at 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

It’s music! It’s bingo! It’s Music Bingo.

Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and prizes include free dessert, free wine slushees, free glasses of wine, and truffle chips! Rick prints Bingo cards with his set list selections all jumbled up, then commences to play his guitar. Listen carefully and mark your card as the show proceeds. Artesian Cellars, 1731 NV-160. To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Cocktails and Canvas at senior center

Guided, creative painting with Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas for everyone in Pahrump, conducted at the Pahrump Senior Center. This month, create your rendition of “The Northern Lights.” Arrive on Saturday at 1, and leave by 4 with your completed masterpiece. $25 cash or check includes all supplies and experienced instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Youth happily welcomed. Under 16 must be accompanied by a paid adult. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot now. 1370 W. Basin.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

Annual All People Luncheon

Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Foundation will hold their 21st annual All People Luncheon Scholarship Fundraiser Monday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road.

They will be offering a great lunch, fabulous entertainment, and prizes and raffles.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. A table for 6 is $160. For tickets contact Pres. Linda McLaughlin at 775-671-6127 or rosey_linda@msn.com or Treasurer Dore’ Foskey at 775-209-8816 or at foskeydore@yahoo.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Bingo night at Great Basin

The Great Basin College Student Nursing Organization will host an evening of Bingo Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Great Basin campus, 551 E. Calvada Blvd. The event is an effort to raise funds for community services and pinning ceremonies.

The price is only $1 a game and there will be prizes and raffles. There will also be a concession stand.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Human Trafficking Awareness Forum

The Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting a community forum to learn more about Human Trafficking Awareness. Expected speakers are Nye County Sheriff Department, The Embrace Project, Retired Judge Nancy Becker and more. Please come learn more about what we can do as a community to recognize and help prevent human trafficking. Youth groups are encouraged to attend. Open to the public. Where: Nye County Commission Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr., Pahrump, from 1pm to 3pm. for more information contact Jan Piersall 503-697-7765

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

The Post has pool tables and darts inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Monday night Football with $2 hot dogs. Begins at 5 p.m.

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: karaoke combined with $1 Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 702-379-8926.

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: karaoke at VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

SAT & THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: karaoke at Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI at 7 p.m., SAT at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI & SAT, starting at 8:00 p.m.: karaoke with Double Trouble at the Wildside. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

