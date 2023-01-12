PAHRUMP | What’s going on?

A list of upcoming events in the area to help you plan the weeks ahead.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Rowdy McCarran band at Pahrump Nugget

Rowdy McCarran, Nashville careerman and award-winning country artist, performs with Bob Cumiskey on guitar, Johnny Garcia on drums, Stephen West on keyboards and vocals, and Rick Champion on bass guitar and vocals. Together they deliver country, classic blues, 80’s, and more. Rowdy was chosen as best artist two years in a row for the National Finals Rodeo. Pahrump Nugget Casino 6-9 p.m. Friday night. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub

Come see what Stoner Rob has in store for us this Friday the 13th. Diaz Mackie headlines. Hailing from Detroit, living in Las Vegas, he has performed on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Showtime. $10 cover at the door will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9:15 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, JAN. 13-14

Still Drunk at Sunrise performs at Rhinestone’s

Rock and country, 8 p.m. to midnight. Followed by DJ/Karaoke Rick Garza. Rhinestones country bar, dance hall, and slots is located at 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Road House Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Treat yourself to canvas painting

Guided, creative painting with Laurie McCaslin’s Cocktails & Canvas for everyone in Pahrump, conducted at the Pahrump Senior Center. This month, create your rendition of “The Northern Lights.” Arrive on Saturday at 1 and leave by 4 with your completed masterpiece. $25 cash or check includes all supplies and experienced instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Youth happily welcomed. Under 16 must be accompanied by a paid adult. Call, message, or text Laurie McCaslin at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot now. 1370 W. Basin.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

Special MNF broadcast at Bounty Hunter Saloon

Come watch the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers colliding on four high-definition screens with surround sound beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Prizes and food, a sweet pool table, plus “Tiggins” the mascot. 680 East St. 775-513-3010

MONDAY, JAN. 16

Annual All People Luncheon

Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Foundation will hold their 21st annual All People Luncheon Scholarship Fundraiser Monday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road.

They will be offering a great lunch, fabulous entertainment, and prizes and raffles.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. A table for 6 is $160. For tickets contact Pres. Linda McLaughlin at 775-671-6127 or rosey_linda@msn.com or Treasurer Dore’ Foskey at 775-209-8816 or at foskeydore@yahoo.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Learn to square dance

What is Square Dance? It’s an American folk-dance form that involves four couples in a square formation dancing to a specific sequence or series of steps announced or cued by a caller. Desert Squares Square Dance Club is offering starting dates for lessons on Tuesday evenings from 6- 7:30 p.m. The first class is free; thereafter, the cost is $7 per week for adults. Children 9 to 17 are free. For more info, call or text 702-541-0229. Bob Ruud Community Center is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Are you aware of your artistic side?

You are an artist. Ashley Welch guides this class during Paint & Wine Night at Artesian Cellars Winery. A night of wine, creativity and fun. You’ll leave with a beautiful, finished painting. Ticket price includes excellent instruction, all materials and supplies, and your first glass of wine, beer or slushee. $35 per person. Reservations are required online at www.artesiancellars.com. Class begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Highway 160. Call 775-600-7144 for more information.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Bingo fundraiser with GBC Student Nursing Organization

Come play Bingo at the low, low price of $1 per game with the GBC Student Nursing Organization. There will be prizes, plus a concession stand and raffle. Help these med students raise money for community services and pinning ceremonies. Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at 551 E. Clavada Blvd.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Human Trafficking Awareness Forum

The Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting a community forum to learn more about Human Trafficking Awareness. Expected speakers are Nye County Sheriff Department, The Embrace Project, Retired Judge Nancy Becker and more. Please come learn more about what we can do as a community to recognize and help prevent human trafficking. Youth groups are encouraged to attend. Open to the public. Where: Nye County Commission Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr., Pahrump, from 1pm to 3pm. for more information contact Jan Piersall 503-697-7765

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

The Post has pool tables and darts inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Monday night Football with $2 hot dogs. Begins at 5 p.m.

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay or Double Trouble at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: karaoke combined with $1 Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

MON, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with Rodeo Rick Garza at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: karaoke at VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

SAT & THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: karaoke at Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI at 7 p.m., SAT at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: karaoke at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI & SAT, starting at 8:00 p.m.: karaoke with Double Trouble at the Wildside. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com