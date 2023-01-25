PARTY AT THE FARM: 3rd Annual “Fun”draiser set for Nature Health Farms

Alex D’Jon purchased land to establish a rural venture in Pahrump in 2019 and area residents will be able to check out all Nature Health Farms has to offer this Saturday during the 3rd Annual Nature Health Farms “Fun”draiser.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alex D'Jon, founder of Nature Health Farms in Pahrump, is inviting the community to head out on Saturday for the farm's 3rd Annual fundraising event, which will include a petting zoo, hot air balloon rides and so much more.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A youngster is pictured petting a couple of friendly alpacas at Nature Health Farms, a hemp farm and petting zoo located in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nature Health Farms offers private tours, a petting zoo and a plethora of CBD products.

After years of operating his own concierge company in the bustling city of Las Vegas, Alex D’Jon decided he was ready for some major changes in his life and he set his sights on the community of Pahrump.

Moving to the valley, D’Jon purchased land to establish his very own rural venture, Nature Health Farms, in 2019 and area residents will be able to check out all that the farm has to offer this Saturday during the 3rd Annual Nature Health Farms “Fun”draiser.

Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, the event will include all sorts of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be hot air balloon rides, face painting and bull rides, as well as the ever-popular petting zoo where attendees can interact with the farm’s many friendly, furry and feathered creatures.

A DJ will be rocking out and Janel Raihl of Janel.Raihl.art will be creating works of art live in person. There will also be cotton candy to devour and food trucks to provide more substantial fare, along with thousands of dollars worth of raffle prizes. Finally, the “Fun”draiser is set to feature a “Date a Celebrity” auction and celebrity guest appearances.

“Our mission is to provide a healthy, all natural alternative, natural way of health by minimizing industrialized pharmaceuticals,” the Nature Farms website details. “Nature Health Farms is a family-owned hemp farm and petting zoo… In 2020 a co-founder partnership with Helen Z and Tatiana M was created and now Nature Health Farms is one big happy family trying to share all that non-GMO CBD goodness. Inspired by Bonnie Springs with the help of family, friends and volunteers, Nature Health Farms has quickly become recognized as one of the perfect top 10 things to do in Pahrump and petting zoo near Las Vegas.”

The event has some high-profile hosts, with D’Jon and his business partner Tatiana Malyarov, well-known for her performances in Criss Angel shows, being joined by ZMaddox from Raiding the Rock Vault, comedian and magician Mike Hammer, the girl with 15 voices Angelina Alexon, Raihl and Pahrump’s own Deanna O’Donnell of KPVM TV in putting the fundraiser on. More than a dozen other businesses and organizations have signed on as sponsors, too and all are anticipating a day that will be filled with excitement.

Admission to the Nature Health Farms “Fun”draiser is $10 for children ages three to 11 and seniors 65 years or older, $15 for those ages 12 to 64 and free for everyone two and under. All military members who show their valid military ID will receive admission at half price.

All proceeds from the event will go toward continuing to care for the animals that call Nature Health Farms home.

Nature Health Farms is located at 351 Bunarch Road in Pahrump. For more information email contact@NatureHealthFarms.com or call 775-764-9880.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com