PHOTOS: Pahrump’s Desert Squares are keeping an old tradition alive
The Desert Squares, a 39-member square-dancing club in Pahrump, held free beginner square-dancing lessons at the Bob Ruud Community Center earlier this month.
Those who took advantage of the lessons were patiently coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more by caller Ned Newberg and the club’s more experienced dancers.
The Desert Squares meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Classes are $7 per person; dancers ages 9 to 17 can participate for free.
No dancing experience is needed to join the club, says Desert Squares President Pepper Jay.
Don’t have a partner?
Don’t worry. Single dancers are welcome, Pepper Jay said.
Beginning dancers are encouraged to stay after 7:30 p.m.on Tuesday to watch the intermediate and advanced dancers perform.
Square dancing can be traced back to 16th-century Europe and involves four or eight couples arranged in a square, and became popular in the New World by European immigrants.
For more information on the Desert Squares in Pahrump, call or text 702-541-0229.
John Clausen is a freelance journalist in Pahrump.