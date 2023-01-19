36°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

PHOTOS: Pahrump’s Desert Squares are keeping an old tradition alive

By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 19, 2023 - 10:38 am
 
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Desert Squares club in Pahrump ...
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Desert Squares club in Pahrump dance at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump on Jan. 10, 2023.
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Desert Squares offered free square-dancing ...
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Desert Squares offered free square-dancing classes earlier this month. New students were coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more.
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Desert Squares is a 39-member square-danci ...
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Desert Squares is a 39-member square-dancing club in Pahrump. It's keeping alive a European tradition that dates back to the 16th century.
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ned Newberg calls out the line-dancing moves f ...
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ned Newberg calls out the line-dancing moves for the Desert Squares at a class at the Bob Ruud Community Center on Jan. 10, 2023.

The Desert Squares, a 39-member square-dancing club in Pahrump, held free beginner square-dancing lessons at the Bob Ruud Community Center earlier this month.

Those who took advantage of the lessons were patiently coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more by caller Ned Newberg and the club’s more experienced dancers.

The Desert Squares meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Classes are $7 per person; dancers ages 9 to 17 can participate for free.

No dancing experience is needed to join the club, says Desert Squares President Pepper Jay.

Don’t have a partner?

Don’t worry. Single dancers are welcome, Pepper Jay said.

Beginning dancers are encouraged to stay after 7:30 p.m.on Tuesday to watch the intermediate and advanced dancers perform.

Square dancing can be traced back to 16th-century Europe and involves four or eight couples arranged in a square, and became popular in the New World by European immigrants.

For more information on the Desert Squares in Pahrump, call or text 702-541-0229.

John Clausen is a freelance journalist in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fr ...
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

The Sun peeks over the Beatty Museum, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Beatty, Nev. The museum establi ...
DON’T MISS: Multi-media art collection at Beatty Museum
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A special collection entitled “Meaning is Always Here” will be on loan from the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art in Las Vegas through Jan. 27.

PAHRUMP | What’s going on?
PAHRUMP | What’s going on?

A list of upcoming events in the area to help you plan the weeks ahead.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Reba McEntire portrays Fifth Judicial District Court Judge ...
Reba McEntire portrays Nye County judge in Lifetime movie
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“The Hammer” recently aired on the Lifetime Movie Network, with internationally acclaimed country music and TV star Reba McEntire portraying Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Kim Wanker.

Pahrump | Upcoming events
Pahrump | Upcoming events
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Wilson fulfilled a life-long dream of hunting big game ...
DAN SIMMONS: The hunt for new possibilities
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a new year with new opportunities and possibilities. Now it is time to set our priorities and make plans. My friend Bill Wilson did just that this past year as he set his sights on an African Cape Buffalo safari in Zimbabwe.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Go inside this annual Pahrump Hanukkah party
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Marty Greenfield, owner of Marty Greenfield Jewelry next to Smith’s Food and Drug, hosted his annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah. Photographer John Clausen takes us there.