PHOTOS: See what you missed at Pumpkin Days

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Disability Outreach Program's 14th Annual Pumpkin Days took place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 20-22 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times An area youngster proudly displays the white pumpkin she picked from the Pumpkin Days pumpkin patch.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With a beam of delight on her face, a young girl takes a ride on the mechanical bull at the 14th Annual Pumpkin Days.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times PDOP President David Boruchowitz and a Pumpkin Days attendee pause for a photo.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The tube slides set atop the hay pyramid were busy all weekend long with Pumpkin Days attendees wizzing down the pipe.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Face painting is always a popular feature of Pumpkin Days.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With sledge hammer in hand, a youngster take a mighty swing at the car smashing station.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A group of youngsters is pictured playing inside of the Pumpkin Days firetruck.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The haunted house added a touch of scary-good fun to Pumpkin Days.

The 14th Annual Pumpkin Days returned to the valley this past weekend with three days of frightfully fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Hosted by the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, better known as PDOP, Pumpkin Days took place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 20-22 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. There were hundreds who turned out for the festivities, which included plenty to entice people of all ages and abilities.

For just $5 per person per day, or $10 for an all-weekend pass, patrons were able to immerse themselves in an autumnal experience, with hay rides around the park, a hay maze to wander through, a hay pyramid and straw jump to clamber upon, rides on the turtle train and a petting zoo with lots of furry animal friends. There were fall scenes set up too, providing the perfect backdrop for those keepsake family photos, and those with a thrill-seeker side were able to brave the haunted house or take a turn on the mechanical bull.

Pumpkin Days also featured the traditional firetrucks and police cars to play in, along with a car-smashing experience that had patrons swinging a sledgehammer their very hardest. The Monster Dash 5K Run and 1-mile Family Fun Walk and the kids’ costume contest saw attendees dressed in their best Halloween attire. The face-painting station was busy all weekend long and one of the biggest draws each year is the pumpkin patch itself, arrayed with gourds of all colors and sizes, ranging from petite to enormous.

Fall foods were a big part of the event as well, with hot apple cider, snow cones, kettle corn and more to tempt the appetite. For the fourth consecutive year, the event included a Spaghetti Eating Contest and families were able to express their artistic skills at pumpkin carving.

Pumpkin Days acts as a key fundraiser for PDOP, a nonprofit organization which got its start in 2009.

The organization provides support for special-needs children and their families in our communities,” the group’s website states. “PDOP is a multi-faceted support group. We provide support to parents, siblings and other family members of children with any disability… We are a growing nonprofit organization that will provide families within our community a place to go for support, information, education, training and friendship without having to go to Las Vegas.”

For more information visit PDOP.info.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com