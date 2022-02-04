Plan your week with these upcoming events

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 E. Gamebird Road, will hold a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday in the parish hall. (Brent Schanding/Pahump Valley Times)

Friday Fish Fry

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 E. Gamebird Road, will hold a Friday fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 4 in the parish hall.

They will be serving baked or fried fish dinners and fish tacos. New England clam chowder will also be available as well as drinks and desserts.

Camp Yellow Pine

The next installment of the Jackrabbit Reading Series is Saturday, Feb. 5. Here is the agenda:

■ Gathering: 1 p.m. off of Tecopa Road, close to Front Sight Road (look for flag).

■ Poetry Reading: 2-3 p.m.

■ Optional Walk/hike: up to three miles round-trip 3-5 p.m. Walk, or relax at camp or do some arts and crafts. Free time for photo ops near the construction at Yellow Pine Solar.

■ Campfire/campout: beginning at 5 p.m.

Snacks and drinks will be available during the day with more food at the campfire. Bring warm clothes and wear comfortable shoes. Call Shannon at 949-278-5536 to RSVP, or if you would like to volunteer to read. Please bring your own camping chair(s).

Audubon Society bird walk

The Red Rock Audubon Society will host a social and educational bird walk Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8-9:30 a.m., in Discovery Park.

They will meet at the Pahrump Valley Boulevard entrance (south of Highway 372 between Bourbon Street and Mt. Charleston).

Beginners and cameras are welcome.

Party fundraiser for animals

Never Forgotten Animal Society will host a fundraiser party Feb. 6, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Pahrump Elks Lodge, 2220 E. Basin Ave.

There will be auctions, dancing and food. Tickets are $15 each. There is limited capacity. Call Never Forgotten at 537-8674 for ticket information.

Soroptimist Mardi Gras

The Pahrump chapter of the Soroptimist Club, celebrating women in our community, will host a Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 12, in the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Room. Cocktails and silent auction are at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

For ticket information call 702-592-5276.

Painting class at senior center

Come paint a beautiful Mardi Gras mask and beads on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave.

The class runs from 1-4 p.m., and the cost is $25, which includes all supplies and guided instruction. Call, text or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 for more information or to reserve your spot.

Nevada Gourd Society meeting

The Nevada Gourd Society will host the Pahrump Valley Gourd Patch on February 20. Come and see what you can create with gourds!

The event will take place at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 Fox Ave., and will begin at 1 p.m. Email PahrumpValleyGourdPatch@ gmail.com for more information.

