Reason to leave your house: Tree lighting, talent show, live music and food trucks

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

BOGO Headliners at 5280 Mexican this Friday

Two headliners this week at 5280 Mexican, in the spirit of Black Friday super deals. Diaz Mackie is, in two words, “uncomfortably funny!” His upbeat style and unique outtakes will have you in tears. Brian Patafie will also be headlining. Prior to becoming one of North America’s most sought-after comedians, he spent 44 years working in the hockey industry— a majority of those years in the professional ranks including the NHL and Germany’s DEL2. Shawn “Fitzy” Fitzsimmons practices Jiu Jitsu Blackbelt, Yogi and comedy. Our own Stoner Rob brings them all together for our TG weekend comedy feast. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Dean West performs at Who’s Dunes

Dean West and the boys are back. Come on over to Who’s Dunes for some classic country and honky-tonk music. Performance begins at 5 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

1st Anniversary celebration at 2nd Amendment gun range

“Our Marine Manager will be signing the Purple Heart, and we would be honored to also have anyone who has a Purple Heart to come down and sign as well. Thank you for your service, and what you have done.” Lots of vendors, food trucks, and music to herald a successful first year at 2nd Amendment. Have you secured your $10 raffle tickets yet? Better hurry; the winning tickets will be pulled Saturday. 1360 E. Basin Rd. 775-877-9111.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Community Tree Lighting

The Community Christmas tree lighting helps mark the beginning of the Christmas season in Pahrump.

The tree will go up at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 in the Pahrump Nugget parking lot as usual during Thanksgiving week and the official tree-lighting of the Community Christmas Tree is Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance and there will be coffee, hot cocoa and cookies.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Guitar-driven rock comes alive

Second Echo has a mission to deliver the best guitar-driven rock available. They combine the finest elements of the classic and the modern, which provides a unique and incredibly rewarding listening experience. Heavily influenced by bands such as Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains, Second Echo wants you to remember that “rock is not dead.” $10 cover. Performance begins at 8 p.m. at The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Dance through the decades at Rhinestone’s

Acclaimed J&D Band performs oldies, disco, rock, Latin country and more. Joe Vato, originally from Chicago, has perfected his vocals over 30 years of performing. His current group has performed at various locations both locally and throughout the United States. This band has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Road House Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Simply readin’ Breakin’ Out’s set list will have you dancin’

Come on out to The Hubb this Saturday night, 8 p.m. to midnight and work off all that food you’ve been eatin’. Breakin’ Out is Southern Nevada’s premier live dance band, and they’re based here in Pahrump. Classic rock, R & B, Blues and country. Check out http://breakinoutband.com/song-list/ 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

Avenue B band at Mountain Springs Saloon

This band has mastered a repertoire of classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites. They’re appearing on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Thirty miles from Pahrump; a nice, short day trip to put a signature flourish on your Thanksgiving weekend. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 2-4

Artistic Divas and Dudes Craft Show

The Artistic Divas and Dudes, a group well known for their talented craftsmen/women, are holding one of their amazing (amazing in the variety and quality of their wares) in time for Christmas gift shopping at Bob Ruud Community Center Dec. 2-4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, DEC. 2-3

Annual Moose White Elephant Sale

The Moose Lodge, 1100 East Second St. will be having the annual White Elephant Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Clothing, kitchenware, books decorations, furniture, knickknacks and more. Burgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

First magical December Saturday evening

Launch into the first Saturday of the Christmas month with a dinner dance at Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 to benefit Never Forgotten Animal Society. Tickets are only $30 per person, due to the generosity of Luis and Suzanne Banuelos of P-Town Air, who donated the money to cover the dinner expense for the second year in a row. “100% of the proceeds from this dinner dance, which includes a fun auction, go to NFAS,” explained Maxine. Rick Scanlon provides the musical entertainment, and there will be a cash bar available. Menu includes chicken parmesan, and chicken Alfredo, plus all the expected salads, sides, and desserts. Reserve your space now with Maxine at 775-513-1205. She’ll be happy to reserve your seats at the Elks Lodge, located at 2002 E. Basin.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Be a part of this show

Johnny B & The Road Dog’s band “is a true Americana music experience. It’s like ‘Urban Cowboy meets Roadhouse.’” Everyone in the venue will be part of the show. Performance begins at 8 p.m. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Christmas, Coyote’s Den style

“We do this every year with the Silver Tappers, and it always turns out fabulous!” said Sue Quale of Coyote’s Den. In case you didn’t know, the Silver Tappers feature the feisty and fabulous B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and her group of glamorous gals. “We are also happy to announce that our new restaurant will also be open for your enjoyment.” There is a toy drive and non-perishable food drive going on at Coyote’s Den from now until early December for the Oasis Outreach Center to enhance Christmas for the kids. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to the party, which begins at 6 p.m. “Come join us for a wonderful evening of song, dance, and great friendship.” Free admission, open to the public. 3971 E Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Get your act together

The Pahrump Arts Council is sponsoring the Community Talent Show on Dec. 16 at the PVHS auditorium. All ages are welcome to come and enjoy the music, dance, and skits. Visual arts of all kinds are going to be on display, too. “It will be a holiday wonderland of sights and sounds.” The Arts Council is looking for artists of all ages to submit their work for participation; artwork can be submitted at the PAC office on Sundays between 2:30-5 p.m. Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person, or $25 for a family of 4. For questions or information please contact info@pvpac.org or call 702-820-2280. Pahrump Valley High School is located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast

The Pahrump Elks Lodge, 2280 E. Basin Ave., will hold a Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast is free for veterans but all are invited. They will also have clothing and toiletries available for veterans. Also, they are collecting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food for the tribe MC and Oasis Outreach at the lodge.

