Entertainment

Seasonal Arts and Crafts Fair to highlight Pahrump’s artisans

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2022 - 10:35 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council will hold a Seasonal Arts and Crafts Fair on June 10 and 11 at the NyE Communities Coalition.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Patrons are shown browsing through the wide variety of art available during the Pahrump Arts Council's Art Sale fundraiser.

The Pahrump Arts Council is all about cultural enrichment and for the past three decades, the nonprofit has been worked to create an environment in which the arts can truly flourish in the local community.

One way the Pahrump Arts Council, or PAC, does this is by hosting seasonal arts and crafts fairs, the next of which is scheduled to take place next weekend.

These fairs offer an opportunity for the valley’s talented crafters and artisans to engage with the area’s many residents and visitors and PAC Treasurer Ginger Forbes is anticipating a fabulous turnout at the group’s upcoming event.

“We are so excited to have so many new artists with us this time, and happy to have many of our regulars back with us again,” Forbes stated. “We encourage everyone to please come out and support the talented people, have some yummy food, and talk to us to learn more about the Pahrump Arts Council. Keep in mind, all funds and donations raised go toward programs for the arts right here in our community.”

The list of vendors slated to take part is nearly three dozen deep and patrons can expect to find all sorts of unique, intriguing and beautiful items on display. There will be fiber arts, handmade jewelry, clothing and accessories, beauty products, decorations, knickknacks, baked goods and so much more.

In addition, Forbes said PAC has arranged for a food truck vendor to participate this year, Reyna’s Carnival Eats and Delightful Treats. The food truck’s menu is enormous, she remarked, with everything from Navajo tacos, nachos and Frito pie to grilled cheese, French fries, funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos and more available. “None of us will go hungry this year!” Forbes chuckled.

She noted that the arts and crafts events are obviously beneficial to the vendors themselves but the benefit that PAC gains is even greater.

“These arts and crafts shows are not only a place where our local artists can show and sell their wonderful creations, it’s also where we as PAC get to see the amazing support that our community gives to these incredible people, their hard work and their small businesses,” Forbes said. “While we created these shows as a way to bring in funds and donations to support PAC, as well as a way to provide a place to host our local artists, we get so much more from the connections we make meeting new people at every show.”

The PAC Seasonal Arts and Crafts Fair will take place Friday, June 10 and Saturday June 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information email info@pvpac.org or visit www.pvpac.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

