71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Entertainment

Shortcuts give this seasonal pumpkin dish a twist

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Is it time for all the pumpkin things? I hope you said yes, because I have a scrumptious pumpkin recipe. Let’s make pumpkin ravioli! But let’s make it easy. Rather than make fresh pasta, let’s use wonton wrappers, and we’ll use canned pumpkin and a two-ingredient sauce.

Imagine tender homemade ravioli stuffed with beautifully seasoned pumpkin ricotta filling, bathed in sage-scented butter topped with crispy sage leaves, and crunchy candied pecans and pepitas. This is comfort food at its finest.

This recipe uses canned pumpkin, but you could use butternut or acorn squash. A (15-ounce) can of pumpkin holds just 2 tablespoons shy of 2 cups of squash. So, if you acquire 1 ¾ cups of cooked pureed squash, you’re in business.

This creation is topped with irresistible candied pecans and pepitas. This is optional but highly recommended as the ravioli benefit from the crunchy texture. Any combination of nuts or seeds can be candied using this easy technique, even sunflower seeds.

I suggest you start by making the candied nuts. If you choose not to candy the nuts, you can add them to the browned butter sauce, and it’ll still be great.

CANDIED NUTS

What You’ll Need:

¾ cups nuts and/or seeds, chopped

1 ½ tablespoon butter

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Here’s How:

In a dry skillet on medium heat, toast the nuts and/or seeds, stirring until they’re fragrant. Push the nuts to the outside of the skillet and melt the butter in the center. Coat nuts with butter then sprinkle with sugar. Stir constantly (to prevent scorching) until all the nuts are coated and the sugar begins to caramelize, about 5 minutes. Immediately transfer to a sheet of parchment paper and spread out flat. The nuts harden immediately. Cool then break apart.

PUMPKIN WONTON RAVIOLI

Yield – 24 ravioli

What You’ll Need:

For the filling:

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons shallot or sweet onion, minced

1 tablespoon fresh sage, minced

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree (not pie filling!)

½ cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Pinch nutmeg

1 package (14-ounce) wontons wrappers

1 egg beaten for egg wash

Here’s How:

In a skillet on medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the garlic and shallot and sauté until fragrant. Add the sage and stir to infuse the butter. Add pumpkin and stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and add ricotta, parmesan, brown sugar, and nutmeg. Stir to thoroughly combine. Let the mixture simmer about 5 minutes to reduce some of the liquid but keep it moving so it doesn’t burn. Set aside to cool.

To fill ravioli: In a small bowl, beat egg with a splash of water to make egg wash. Tip – wonton wrappers dry out quickly so keep them covered with a damp towel. Working in small batches, place wonton wrappers on work surface. Using your finger, paint the egg mixture over all four edges of the wrapper. Place 1 tablespoon of the pumpkin mixture in the center. Lay a second wrapper over the filling, lining up the edges. Press to seal the wrappers together, pressing out any air bubbles. Crimp with a fork to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers. Keep covered until ready to boil.

While you bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, make the browned butter sauce. Boil ravioli in batches until they float. Serve generously drizzled with the browned butter sauce, topped with sage leaves, and candied nuts.

BROWNED BUTTER WITH SAGE LEAVES

What You’ll Need:

½ cup butter

15 to 20 fresh sage leaves

Here’s How:

In a large skillet on medium heat, melt butter, stirring as the butter foams and sizzles until the butter begins to brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Now, the butter will be golden brown, the milk solids are toasting on the bottom of the pan, and it smells rich and nutty. Add the sage leaves and let them sizzle for a couple of minutes. Remove the now crispy sage leaves to a paper towel to drain. Remove butter from the heat.

Raviolis are easy to make but I won’t lie, they’re a little time-consuming. You might enlist a buddy to speed things up and make it fun. This makes a wonderful first course or main dish. My family found two or three ravioli was ample as an appetizer or side and four to six ravioli make a nice-sized dinner portion.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Salmon is among the healthiest of foods. Fres ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: How to get your salmon fix on a tight budget
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A well-stocked pantry is a wonderful thing. Here’s a stellar pantry staple I don’t write about often enough, so let’s dive into some canned salmon.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 26 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This time of year, our Southern Nevada garden ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Peak season vegetables inspire hearty lasagna
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

What do you do when you’re craving something gooey and cheesy, but your scale rudely reminds you that you should consider eating some vegetables? I suggest you tell your scale to mind its own business because you are fabulous. Promise yourself you’ll have two salads tomorrow and make a colorful roast vegetable lasagna tonight. Problem solved. That’s a compromise that totally works in my world.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 19 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times It isn't surprising that because of its high ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Ramen noodles get a healthy, inexpensive upgrade
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Confession time: At the grocery store, I always look at what other people have in their carts. Not a casual glance, either, I really look. I learn a great deal about the family behind the cart. Besides what’s for dinner, I can usually tell how many people are in the household, whether the family has children, and what age. I can also gauge how much money they spend and how committed they are to eating healthy foods.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $20 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Here is a simple salad with seven layers that ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: A make-ahead salad that’s perfect for Labor Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For a year that feels like it’s been going on forever, how can it possibly be Labor Day already? Yet, here we are! I’ve been feeling nostalgic lately and this old recipe has been on my mind. So, I thought I’d share.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Aug. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $17 million.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Aug. 19 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $16 million.