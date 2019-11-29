Silver Tappers to host 29th Annual Christmas Benefit Show in Pahrump

Thanksgiving has come to a close and the Christmas season is officially underway, meaning it’s that time of year again for the Nevada Silver Tappers’ annual Christmas Benefit Show fundraiser, which is being held for an incredible 29th time this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers' 29th Annual Christmas Benefit Show will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 at Saddle West. Tickets are $15 each.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Pam Raneri, dressed as Mrs. Claus, helping raise even more money with the "pass the stocking" donation gather, a traditional part of every Christmas Benefit Show. This year's show is set for Dec. 7.

Scheduled to kick-off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 inside the Saddle West Showroom, the 29th Annual Christmas Benefit Show will include 25 different entertainment segments with all sorts of talent set to take the stage.

Nevada Silver Tappers founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin said she is very excited for this year’s event and she offered a little preview of what attendees can expect next Saturday afternoon.

“We have some really great performers coming for the show,” Hetrick-Irwin said with bubbling enthusiasm. “Of course, the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies themselves will be performing and we’ll also have Mr. Hunk from Pahrump 2019 there. We’ll have a performance with bells that will be amazing and we’ll have some entertainment and dancing from some of our young kids too. Oh, it’s going to be great and people will just have to come out to see the rest of our entertaining lineup!”

At its heart, the Christmas Benefit Show is a fundraising mechanism that allows the Nevada Silver Tappers to support area nonprofit organizations and causes. The money generated by this year’s event will be donated to several different entities. These include Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which aims to build beds for children in need so no child has to sleep on the floor; Tails of Nye County, which provides assistance with spay and neuter services as well as a trap, neuter, release program; and Kiwanis’ Key Club, a community service-oriented organization that gives local students opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership skills. A portion of the funding will also be used to support Ms. Senior Golden Years 2019 Laraine Babbitt’s Caregiver’s Retreat program.

Tickets to the Christmas Benefit Show are $15 each and can be reserved by calling Hetrick-Irwin at 775-727-7011 or Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the afternoon of the event.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com