Sure it’s hot, but here are reasons to leave your house

Joshua Mull (left) and Madison Hanline (right) are performing in "Time Log" an original play from the Pahrump Arts Council directed by Oliver Jones this Saturday. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

FRIDAY through SUNDAY, JULY 1 – 3

Live music festival at the Nugget

Golden Entertainment has booked the crowd pleasers all weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Friday: Glenn Gallarde Project. Saturday: Front Page. Sunday: Gregg Peterson Band. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook at the Nugget, 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Comedy Club at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub

Host Stoner Rob will be bringing these extremely funny comedians to the stage: Brian Shananigan, Johnny Castillo, Mike Krasner, and headliner Jason Harris. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. Show starts at 9 p.m. No cover, but reservations recommended. 21+. JD Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

America’s Birthday celebration

Nye County Valor Quilters, G.I.USA, and DAV Chapter 15 will all be at the Pahrump Valley Winery Saturday, July 2 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to celebrate America’s birthday. They will showcase their organizations, offer crafts and merchandise for sale, and, in the case of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15, explain the benefits of membership. Pahrump Valley Winery will conduct a BBQ, so there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, wine and beer for sale. They will also offer a wine tasting station. Please, no outside food or drink. 3810 Winery Road. Call Cindy at G.I.USA for more information at 775-513-7777.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Independence Weekend Redneck Pool Party

“You ain’t been to a redneck party till you’ve been to a Bearded Lady Fourth of July Redneck Pool Party!” says Kelli Sater, of the Bearded Lady Saloon. Bring your trucks and line them with tarps by 11 a.m. and get in on the redneck pool action. Most Redneck Truck wins $100. “Don’t cut them mullets, grow them out and enter our Magnificent Mullet contest!” Sater says. Winner gets a trophy and free redneck photo shoot at The Bearded Lady.

Jeffrey Michaels will perform on the outdoor stage. Play redneck games and win fun prizes and bragging rights with your friends. This annual party gets bigger every year so the bar is only allowing up to 17 trucks to enter to allow room for activities.

If you want to enter your truck in the contest you can come in, or call and reserve your slot before they run out. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Luau at Nevada Treasure

Aloha from Nevada Treasure RV Resort. “Come join us for our 1st Luau Saturday July 2 at 5 p.m. out by the pool! J & D MUSIC is coming back with some great dance music and we are going to have a Limbo contest!” The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches, ribs, macaroni salad, rice, fresh fruit and punch. Tickets are $20 cash at the front desk. 301 W. Leslie St. Call 775-751-1174 for more details.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Time Log: an original dramatic performance

High school students from this year’s Pahrump Arts Council theater camp will present a free show at 6 p.m. Saturday at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, Pahrump. Students in the camp spent a week writing, acting, creating props and more for the show. Directed by Oliver Jones. For more info visit pvpac.org/youththeatrecamp.

SATURDAY JULY 2

Original funky blues rock

Says the Stanley Avenue band, “When Philena got broken up with through email, we had to write a song about it. Heartbreak is a doozy, so here’s your stupid love song.” Exclusively this holiday weekend at 5280 Mexican. Show begins at 6 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Pegleg Slim at The Bearded Lady Saloon

Pegleg Slim is performing Sunday, and promises to put on a truly amazing performance with his unique, raspy sound which draws you into every song. “If you have seen him before then you already know what a great sound he carries. If you haven’t seen him yet, you certainly should.” 3 – 7 p.m. The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

First Sundays Pahrump Community Art Festival

Pahrump’s monthly festival for performing and media arts has a new home this Sunday, July 3. The monthly performance art celebration will be held indoors at the NyE Communities Coalition located at 1020 E. Wilson Road from 4-8 p.m., sample from food vendors, shop for clothing, and watch the Pahrump Arts Council youth perform. Listen to a Christian band, and a couple of rock and roll bands, too. First Sundays features “woven mic” where individuals of all ages perform spoken word and poetry compositions. Put First Sundays on your calendar. Call 775-253-4550 for more information.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day ceremony at the foot of Old Glory

Join the VFW veterans and the Pahrump community at the base of the flag Monday from 10-11 a.m. They will be conducting an outdoor ceremony at the VFW Post 10054 in observance of the Fourth of July. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Parade, festival, fireworks at a glance

There is an entire day and evening of activities planned to mark the 246th anniversary of the USA, right here in Pahrump. The parade begins at 10 a.m. sharp, and the route spans Calvada Boulevard. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is hosting a BBQ in the Calvada Eye after the parade with free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, and beverages for all Pahrumpians. There will be fun and games, such as a watermelon-eating contest, and a pie-eating contest. Fireworks at Petrack Park begin at 9 p.m., featuring Zambelli spectacular pyrotechnics along with simulcast music on 103.1 KACE Country Radio.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Preferred RV is celebrating our Nation’s anniversary – RV’er style

Listen to Breakin’ Out band, browse the classic car show, meet and greet Gunter Nehzoda from the A&E show “Storage Wars.” Preferred RV invites us all to their 4th of July BBQ being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BBQ area at Preferred RV. Enter for your chance to win a hot air balloon ride for two. 10 a.m. -2 p.m. 1801 Crawford Way, call 775-727-4414 for more details.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Open Jam Session at The Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

“Oh What a Night” is coming our way

“Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “My Eyes Adored You.” Mark Maynard is the talented falsetto vocalist who has been performing with his band since 1993 to bring you his Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute at Sanders Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road. Bring your own picnic supper.

Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30-ish. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Cocktails and canvas

Get out of the heat and enjoy painting everybody’s favorite boy and his dog while they watch fireworks over a sunset lake from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin.

$25 includes all supplies and instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Youth welcome, under 16 must be accompanied by paid adult.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

NOW – OCT. 9

$10,000 Rotary club cash extravaganza

It is time again for the Rotary Club’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza. Only 350 tickets will be sold, so you should purchase them as soon as possible. Raffle tickets cost $80 each. Tickets will admit two people to the Luau-themed Extravaganza Party on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2-5 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Event Center. An optional luau buffet dinner is available for $30/person and will be served from 2-3 p.m. Music, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction, free photo booth, tons of door prizes are on the agenda. Contact Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Eddie Williams at 210-573-6161.

KARAOKE

“Born in the U.S.A.,” “God Bless the U.S.A.,” or maybe even that Green Day song. Bring it.

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.