Things to do in Pahrump: Comedian Spanky Hayes headlines at 5280

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Spanky Hayes

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Spanky Hayes headlines Comedy Night

Additional comedians to be announced. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. JD Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Benefit dinner for the no-kill shelter

A Benefit chicken fetuccini Alfredo dinner is being held at the Elks Lodge for local no-kill shelter Tails of Nye County to help with the expenses of the 300 dogs that were recently rescued. There will be lots of raffles, a silent auction and karaoke afterward. Dinner starts at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased early or at the door at the Lodge, 2220 E. Basin Ave. or at Tails of Nye County, 520 East St. For more info call 775-751-2796.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

CASA Luau

Pioneer Territory CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its annual Hawaiian-themed fundraiser to support their programs for children in foster care. Starts at 6 p.m., at the Calvada Eye. Raffles, live and silent auctions, lots more. Tickets $50 each. Reserve your spot by email at info@ptcasanv.org or by calling 775-505-2272. More info is available at www.PTCASANV.org

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Spaghetti Dinner at Our Lady of the Valley

Why cook Saturday? The Knights of Columbus are hosting a spaghetti dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00. Enjoy your meal in the social hall, or order carry-out. Proceeds will go to the building fund. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16 & 17

J & D Music fans rejoice!

This band performs Motown, oldies, 60’s rock, Latin country, and more. They’re performing at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall both Friday at Saturday nights beginning at 8 pm. They’ll be followed by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza to keep the country fun flowing until 3 a.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of the Roadhouse Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Clean, clever comedic ventriloquist show

Mark Merchant has been talking to himself without moving his lips for many years, and he’s performing this Saturday at Sanders Family Winery. Seating begins at 6 p.m. for free wine tasting. Show starts at dusk. You may bring your own food, or purchase from the food truck on-site. Tickets are $25 per person. Get your tickets early for this show. Call 775-727-1776. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

“X-Treme” variety covers at The Hubb

Electric Mayhem band performs songs from the 60’s to present, all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance. Watch them perform at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Homegrown variety and entertainment

The Bearded Lady Saloon is hosting a Woven Mic event. Musicians, poets, comics—all artists are welcome. You may sign up in advance for a time slot, or walk in and hop on-stage once your courage is charged. Show begins at 6:15 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Taco Fest at Our Lady of the Valley

Street tacos hit the grill beginning at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy delicious tacos, quesadillas, snow cones, aguas frescas, music, folkloric dances, and more. Enjoy your meal in the social hall, or order carryout. Proceeds will go to the building fund. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday 5-7 p.m., followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5-7 p.m.

Saturday Swap Meets 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar . Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

KARAOKE

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE starting at 6 p.m.: Karaoke combined with Tacos at 50% off. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.