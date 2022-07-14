Upcoming events: 23 reasons to get out of the house

A list of things to do in and around Pahrump

Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Jeffrey Michaels Band in action. They will be playing this weekend at the Mt. Springs Saloon.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

You name it, they’ll perform it

Kent N’ Company performs a variety of music from ‘80’s dance, classic rock, pop, country, the ‘50’s and more. The band loves taking requests and performing almost anything they’re asked to play. 6-9 p.m. in the William Hill Sports Book at Pahrump Nugget Casino. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Sonny is having a birthday

J&D Band is performing at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub as a special tribute to the day its proprietor Sonny landed on the planet! Acclaimed J&D Music band performs Motown, oldies, 60’s rock, Latin country, and more. Joe Vato, originally from Chicago, has perfected his vocals over 30 years of performing. Covers include Journey, Luke Combs, Smokey Robinson, Travis Tritt, Styxs, Brooks & Dunn, Earth Wind & Fire. This band has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. Perhaps even Sonny? 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Car wash fundraiser

Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge has partnered with the parents of the PVHS Trojans baseball team to wash cars from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the dealership’s car wash bay, 1541 E. Wahkiakum Ave.

The event will be a fundraiser for Trojan teammates Michael Wills and Micah Mendoza, who sustained severe injuries to their hands and fingers in a fireworks accident on July 4.

Team mom Kadee Wilkerson coordinated the event at the request of the players, all of whom will be washing and drying vehicles in exchange for a donation to a fund to be split between the families of the injured players.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Live classic country and Honky Tonk

The Hubb welcomes back Dean West & the Smokin’ Guns. Settle in for an evening of West’s rich country timbre accompanied by drums and electric guitars. Show begins at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Breakin’ Out Band colors the evening with party music

Fun dance and party music featuring classic rock, R & B, blues and country from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Watch this live band at the Bearded Lady Saloon beginning at 8 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377. Waylon and Willie Tribute Sunday July 17 at 3 p.m.

SUNDAY July 17

It’s cooler up in the pass!

See the Jeffrey Michaels Band at the World Famous Spring Mountain Saloon. Show starts at noon, and runs until 4 p.m. No cover. Plenty of libations, and a decent BBQ meal selection from the kitchen. Indoor and outdoor seating. Thirty miles from Pahrump; worth the trip on a hot weekend. Bring a few extra dollar bills to autograph and paste to the walls. 702-875-4266.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

“Not a Car” Show

Motorcycles, Jeeps, side-by-sides, ATVs, and off-road vehicles “Meet and Greet” this Sunday at the 2nd Amendment Range, 1360 E. Basin Ave. Display staging begins at oh-seven-hundred in the main and dirt parking lots. Good coffee, good people, good music— and of course, nice vehicles. Starts at 8 a.m. and will last as long as the owners of these treasures want to stay. 2nd Amendment Guns is a veteran-owned firearm store offering a variety of services: indoor shooting range, gun retail, CCW classes, and gunsmith services. Call 775-877-9111 for more details.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2O

It’s music! It’s bingo! It’s Music Bingo.

Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and prizes include free dessert, free wine slushees, free glasses of wine, and truffle chips! Rick prints Bingo cards with his set list selections all jumbled up, then commences to play his guitar. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country. Listen carefully, and mark your card as the show proceeds. This event will be held outside on the patio if weather permits; alternately, inside the Tasting Room. Artesian Cellars, 1731 S. Highway 160. To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Wine and cookies

Jessica DeJarnett returns to guide fun-loving students in the creation of cookie masterpieces. The event is at Artesian Cellars Tasting Room on Thursday, July 21 at 4 p.m. $30 ticket includes six cookies to decorate, all supplies and a glass of wine. Each guest will decorate and leave with six different shaped cookies and all leftover frosting and supplies. Reservations accepted online at www.artesiancellars.com. 1731 S. Highway 160. 775-600-7144. Send photos of your cookies to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Cocktails and canvas

Get out of the heat and enjoy painting everybody’s favorite boy and his dog while they watch fireworks over a sunset lake from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin.

$25 includes all supplies and instruction. Bring your favorite beverage. Youth welcome, under 16 must be accompanied by paid adult.

Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Pioneer Day celebration

The entire community is invited to join the Blue Diamond Stake at its Pioneer Day Celebration being held at Ian Deutch Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family! Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and join in the games, food, arts and crafts, races, watermelon-eating contest, horseshoes, dunk tank, a splash play area for the little kiddies and much more.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Déjà Vu songs will trigger distant memories

Book your tickets now for Sanders Family Winery, where Déjà Vu band will take you on a musical journey filled with sound, song, and dance. Dance through the decades to your favorite oldies, disco, rock ‘n roll, and country. You’ll hear the best of Elvis, Donna Summer, Pat Benatar, Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin and more. Paquita’s food truck is scheduled to be onsite, or bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery, and experience bliss. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30-ish. Tickets are $25 per person, and you had better call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Back to School Fair

NyE Communities Coalition will be holding its annual Back to School Fair from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, July 30 at Pahrump Valley School, 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

There will be vendors, backpacks and school supplies for students, and an opportunity for vaccinations and sports physicals. For donations and vendor information contact Jennifer Nelson at 775-727-9970 ext. 217 or for general information call the coalition at 775-727-9970.

EVERY SATURDAY

Open Jam Session at the Bounty Hunter

Come jam for this receptive audience. All musicians and instruments welcome. 2 pm -6pm. 680 East St. at 2nd St. 775-513-3370. Do it.

EVERY MONDAY

How strong are you … really?

The Hubb is hosting another “Muscle Monday” arm wrestling tournament. $5 to participate, and the winner walks away with bragging rights and a $30 Hubb gift card. Sign up by 6:30 p.m. on Monday to participate. The Hubb is located at 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

KARAOKE

Sing your favorite summer song for us! “Under the Boardwalk,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime.” (Flip flops and shades optional.)

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. (775) 764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts.

Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays – 5-7 p.m.

Wings N Things Wednesday – 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke

Friday Night Dinners – 5-7 p.m. (Friday, July 22 is the “Christmas in July” special dinner featuring turkey and all of the fixings for just $9.)

Saturday Swap Meet – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts – 8-11 a.m.

Consult with the VFW Post 10054 calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.