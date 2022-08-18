UPCOMING EVENTS: Go do something, Pahrump!

A list of local events and activities to help you plan your week.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Acoustic duo “Midnight Indigo” at Artesian Cellars

Andrea Dielle is the sultry, alto vocalist who turns a song from any genre into “Neo Soul.” Accompanying her rich low vocals is the buttery baritone, Dee Fong. A magician on the loop station and a shredder on the acoustic guitar, Fong is able to create the sound of a full band right in front of your ears, in real time. Performing at Artesian Cellars 7-9 p.m., on the back patio, weather permitting. Free admission, but for the best possible service, a call with your table’s headcount. 775-600-7144.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

“The Silver Fox” Dan Hall headlines Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican

Host Stoner Rob brings more comedic talent to Pahrump. Gracing us this Friday will be Marilyn Lopez, Gil Fierro, and headliner Dan Hall. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. No cover charge, show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. JD Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. MesquiteAve., 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, AUG. 19 & 20

Rich country sound coming to Rhinestones

“Outlaws & Angels” is a seven-piece country music act from Northern California. They’re appearing this weekend at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall both Friday at Saturday nights beginning at 8 pm. followed at midnight by DJ Rodeo Rick Garza. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Roadhouse Casino. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, AUG.20

Gunapalooza at VFW Post #10054

Runs 4:30 p.m. to close. Gun giveaways, and raffle tickets which can be purchased at the door. This is an event sponsored by Mule Deer Foundation and hosted by our local Pahrump VFW Post. The purpose of the Mule Deer Foundation is to ensure the conservation of mule deer, black-tailed deer and their habitat. For additional information, contact http://www.muledeer.org/, call (801) 973-1177, or write askmdf@muledeer.org . The VFW Post is located at 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Ray Charles & Friends Tribute at Sanders Winery

Appearing for the first time at Sanders Family Winery, Peter Peterkin is a master of more than 200 voices, 15 musical instruments and an amazing variety of dance styles. Pete has gained a reputation for being able to put together the greatest Motown tributes on the planet! The 4 Tops, Stylistics, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, James Brown: Pete puts together shows that look and sound like the originals. Bring your own picnic supper. Sample award-winning wine from the Sanders Family Winery. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Cameron Dettman performs at Artesian Cellars

This Santa Barbara-born singer moved to Las Vegas when he was 5 years old. Listening to the sounds of his parent’s generation, Cameron Dettman absorbed musical tastes from the eras of bell bottoms, floral patterns, wah-wah pedals and an abundance of male falsetto. His eclectic musical influences make for a truly unique style all his own. Taking the smooth sounds of 70’s soul legends and magically combining them with modern pop sounds like Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars, Dettman creates a beautiful representation of “old school meets new school.” Cameron also mines from influences of classic rock, country, and blues. 7-9 p.m., Artesian Cellars. Free admission, but for the best possible service, a call with your table’s headcount would be greatly appreciated. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Hoedown, chili cook-off, line dancing at Nevada Treasure RV Resort

Nevada Treasure RV Resort is hosting a spectacular party from 5-9 p.m. “There’s gonna be a hoedown, a showdown, line dancin’, two-steppin’ and chowin’ down on chili with all the fixin’s!” Acclaimed “J & D Band” provides the music, and has a particular gift for motivating people to get up and dance. They perform Motown, oldies, 60’s rock, Latin country, and more. Covers include Journey, Luke Combs, Smokey Robinson, Travis Tritt, Styxs, Brooks & Dunn, Earth Wind & Fire. $20 per adult; purchase your tickets at the front desk, or call 775-751-1174 for reservations. 300 W. Leslie Street.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Rock ‘n Roll, plain and simple at the Bearded Lady

“American Voodoo” is back at the Bearded Lady Saloon. Catch Doug Bond on guitar, Ron “Shred” on bass, and Adam Fisher on drums beginning at 8 p.m. It promises to be a rockin’ good time. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Classic rock, country faves live at The Hubb

“Breakin’ Out” performs at The Hubb Bar and Grill this Saturday. They play fun dance and party music featuring classic rock, R & B, blues and country from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Show begins at 8 p.m. 21+, no cover. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

“Avenue B” at the Bearded Lady

The band has mastered a repertoire of classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites. Come check them out at the Bearded Lady Saloon. The show begins at 3 p.m. 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

“Sumptn’ Else” band plays Mountain Springs Saloon

This band plays a variety of covers including Journey, Blink 182, Bon Jovi, from the 60’s to current songs. Show starts at noon, and runs until 4 p.m. No cover charge. Plenty of libations, and a decent BBQ meal selection from the kitchen. Indoor and outdoor seating. Thirty miles from Pahrump; worth the trip on a hot weekend. Elevation of 5490 feet makes a cool difference. 702-875-4266.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

Wednesday Wisdom Trivia Night at Artesian Cellars

Come enjoy an evening full of fun as you sip on delicious wine and try to win fun prizes. Contest begins at 5 p.m. If you know the answer to questions such as “Which two U.S. states do not observe Daylight Saving Time?” and/or “What is the loudest animal on Earth?” then this event is for you. Artesian Cellars, 1731 S. Hwy. 160. Reservations available online at www.artesiancellars.com, or call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

CASA Luau

Pioneer Territory CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its annual Hawaiian-themed fundraiser to support their programs for children in foster care. Starts at 6 p.m., at the Calvada Eye. Raffles, live and silent auctions, lots more. Tickets $50 each. Reserve your spot by email at info@ptcasanv.org or by calling 775-505-2272. More info is available at www.PTCASANV.org

KARAOKE

“In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” -Aisling Bea

SUN through FRI: karaoke with CJay at The Hubb, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. M-F begins at 7 p.m.; Sun begins at 7:30 p.m.

TUE, starting at 7 p.m.: karaoke with DJ Miguel at Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

WED, starting at 7:00 p.m.: VFW/American Legion, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The public is welcome!

THUR, starting at 6:30 p.m.: Who’s Dunes, 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

FRI, starting at 8 p.m.: The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th Street. 775-764-9377.

FRI/SAT, starting at 7 p.m.: Bounty Hunter Saloon, 680 East St. 775-513-3010.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FRI/SAT, starting at 8 p.m.: Vince Neil’s Tatuado Wild Side Tavern. Karaoke with Double Trouble! 2101 E. Gamebird. 775-537-2499.

Don’t miss out on VFW events open to the public

They have a wonderful covered patio with a mist system, horseshoe pits, pool table and darts. Here is the weekly line-up of repeating events:

Taco Tuesdays 5 pm-7 pm

Wings N Things Wednesday 5 pm – 7 pm, followed by Karaoke

Friday Night Dinners 5 pm – 7 pm

Saturday Swap Meets 7 am – 2 pm

Sunday Breakfasts 8 am – 11 am

Consult with the VFW Post 10054 calendar for their full schedule and Friday menus at https://vfwpost10054.com/calendar Clyde E. Newman Jr. VFW Post 10054; 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.