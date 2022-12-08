UPCOMING EVENTS: The most comprehensive list of things to do in Pahrump

Getty Images Get your gifts wrapped from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Patriot Pawn Shop, 330 Emery St. Forty-eight local craft vendors and nonprofits will be onhand for shopping. The day also will feature food and music.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

Gregg Peterson Band returns to the Pahrump Nugget

With his high-energy vocals and dynamic stage presence, Gregg Peterson will transport us Friday night to “Life in the Fast Lane,” one of their signature Eagles covers. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

The comedy show you don’t want to miss

Julio Gonzalez (the SupWey guy!) teams up with Stoner Rob this Friday. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9:00 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, DEC. 9 & 10

Breakin’ Out at Rhinestones

Come on out this Friday and Saturday night to experience Breakin’ Out, Southern Nevada’s premier live dance band. Featuring Lynn Peterson, they’ll play classic rock, R & B, blues, and country covers. Check out http://breakinoutband.com/song-list/ Watch them at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall beginning at 8 p.m. each evening. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

PDOP Holly Days

Come to the NyE Communities Coalition Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for this holiday extravaganza sponsored by Sugar and Spice Pahrump LLC, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and Holly Jolly Santa, and the NyE Communities Coalition. Free to the public. Santa Fun Walk at 10 a.m. Come dressed as your favorite holiday character! Decorate your car for a fun prize. Pictures with Santa. Music, hot cocoa, cookies, train rides. You can also pre-register to decorate a gingerbread house for either $5 or $10 at www.pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com/events. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Questions? Call 702-516-0847.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Charity gift-wrapping fundraiser

Woman-Owned, Woman-Led Pahrump will be at Patriot Pawn Shop along with 48 local craft vendors and nonprofits, offering gift wrapping. It will be a one-stop shop: buy locally made products and have them all wrapped up before you leave. It doesn’t get easier than that. Food by Paradise Place (Jamaican cuisine). Ruh Roh DJ services, local confections. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 330 Emery St. 775-910-7296.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Seriously hard rock at the Bearded Lady

True Grit is a rock n roll and blues band which consists of three members: Joey Mazzone on lead guitar and vocals, Nicky Steves on bass, and Will Richards on drums. Artists like Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Cream and Led Zeppelin echo through the band’s original material as they have taken the influence of these bands and blended them with their own distinctive style creating a psychedelic blues rock atmosphere. Experience them this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. at The Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. 775-764-9377.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Silver Tappers Christmas Show

The always entertaining Nevada Silver Tappers will be putting on their annual Christmas extravaganza, this year themed “Peace on Earth”, in the Saddle West Showroom, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 for tickets. Proceeds of this year’s show will go to the Meals on Wheels program at the Pahrump Senior Center.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

LGBT board game night

Wear your ugly sweaters, Santa/elf hats, reindeer antlers, tinsel or lights and ring in the season! Join them for board game night Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at Johnny’s Taco Shop, 1330 S. Highway 160. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more info go to lgbtofpahrumpnv@yahoo.com or LGBT of Pahrump NV on Facebook.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10 & SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Desert Song Ensemble Christmas concert

Mark your calendar to attend these lovely Christmas concerts. Phyllis Nefsky on flute and guitar, Patty Henderson on cello and violin, and Barbara Edwards on viola will provide an elegant musical experience to color your holiday season. Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum on 401 E. Basin Ave. Sunday December 18 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church at 631 W. Irene St. Free admission to both events.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

A Christmas concert by Nashville ICMA chart buster

Wade Hammond has earned three No. 1 hits through the Inspirational Country Music Association in Nashville. He has traveled the U.S. for 27 years in full-time ministry, sharing God’s love and his saving power through music. His music can be heard on multiple internet radio stations and many more outlets. Hammond is excited that his songwriting has now advanced to the movie industry. Three songs have been accepted for an upcoming film. Listen to him perform at 6 p.m. at the Central Valley Baptist Church on 3170 S. Blagg Rd. 775-910-9995.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

It’s music! It’s bingo! It’s Music Bingo.

Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and prizes include free dessert, free wine slushees, free glasses of wine, and truffle chips! Rick prints Bingo cards with his set list selections all jumbled up, then commences to play his guitar. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country, from the 60’s to now. Listen carefully and mark your card as the show proceeds. This event will be held outside on the patio if weather permits; alternately, it will be inside the Tasting Room. Artesian Cellars, 1731 S. Highway 160. To help them serve you best, please call 775-600-7144 to let them know the number of people in your party.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15 & WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Wine Bottle & Ornament Paint Night

Join Artesian Cellars Winery at 6 p.m. for a night of wine, creativity, and fun. You will leave with a beautifully painted wine bottle and ornament. Ticket includes all instruction, supplies and your first glass of wine, beer or wine slushee. Each class will be different! $35 per person/ $30 if a member of the Wine Club. 1731 S. Highway160. Please call 775-600-7144 for more information. Book your reservation online at www.artesiancellars.com.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Holiday Variety Show

The Pahrump Community Choir, and the Pahrump Arts Council will present a Holiday Variety Show at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. There will be music by the Pahrump Community Choir and performances by a new Theater Group they formed and more, as well as a wonderful visual arts display. Tickets are $8 per person at the door or $25 for a family of 4 or more. For questions or information please ontact info@pvpac.org or call 702-820-2280. Pahrump Valley High School is located at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast

The Pahrump Elks Lodge, 2280 E. Basin Ave., will hold a Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast is free for veterans but all are invited. They will also have clothing and toiletries available for veterans. Also, they are collecting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food for the tribe MC and Oasis Outreach at the lodge.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Network with local artists

The Pahrump Arts Council is hosting their Winter Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. at 301 E. Oxbow Ave. Appetizers, refreshments, and live performances allow you the opportunity to gather and connect with our local artists. Learn more about this local nonprofit by joining Pahrump Arts Council Members on Facebook.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com