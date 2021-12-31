51°F
Entertainment

Vegas prepares for return of massive NYE fireworks show on the Strip

By McKenna Ross Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 4:00 am
 
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & ...
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LAS VEGAS — The Strip’s skyline will be filled with extra lights on New Year’s Eve as officials prepare for the America’s Party fireworks show Friday night.

Fireworks operators Fireworks by Grucci will preview the show’s operations with a tour of the rooftop at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Thursday.

Seven additional hotel-casinos will participate in this year’s 8-minute New Year’s fireworks and entertainment celebration, the first after a haitus on New Year’s Eve 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

This year’s theme is Deuces Wild.

Fireworks will be launched from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, the Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World Las Vegas — the newest property addition following its June opening — at midnight on Jan. 1.

More than 11,500 custom pyrotechnics, controlled by more than 60 technicians and 70 support staff, will launch from the properties’ rooftops, officials previously said. The show will start with a pyrotechnic countdown racing up the Strat’s tower, then launch the fireworks display. New visuals include pastel-colored fireworks, special shapes and sweeping explosions across the Strip that shoot up like the Bellagio fountains, among other effects.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

