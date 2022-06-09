Weekend veterans festival in Pahrump commemorates U.S. Army

Pahrump veterans should plan to attend the Veteran’s Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ballroom at the Pahrump Nugget with their families.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Hosted by Humana, these events are held so that veteran families can visit with vendors specializing in health, education, finances, and more.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This festival is an opportunity for veterans to learn more about the many resources, benefits, products, and services available to them by local and state organizations.

The event is sponsored in large part by Humana, which employs many veterans.

“This is not about insurance,” says Dean Taylor, President of Pro Expo. “These events are hosted so that veteran families can visit with vendors specializing in health, education, finances, and more. Without Humana, the festivals would not happen at all.”

There is much to be learned about services and benefits for veterans and their families in civilian life.

The theme of this festival is “Happy Birthday to the U.S. Army.” This weekend is the 247th anniversary of the United States Army.

This festival is an opportunity for veterans to learn more about the many resources, benefits, products, and services available to them by local and state organizations. Vendors represent community service providers, VA benefits organizations, nonprofit organizations, and local businesses. “With more than 30 local veterans’ service organizations onsite participating in the expo, we’ve done our best to ensure that this expo will be the absolute best veteran-related event in Southern Nevada.”

Vendors and representatives include but are not limited to: GND 186 Marine Corps, ADT Security Services, Aetna Medicare, Alignment Health, American Legion Post 76, Caption Call, Captel Outreach, Davis Funeral Home, Grand Canyon University, Las Vegas Vet Center, Medicare Assistance Program, Medicare Resource Center, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Nevada Department of Aging and Disability, Nevada Department Veterans Services, RLC Veterans Assistance, The Medicare Store, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare, Veterans Reporter News and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 17.

“Only dedication to our veterans will ensure they receive all the benefits and services they deserve,” said Taylor.

Live entertainment will be provided by Pahrump husband-and-wife acoustic duo “The Perfect Fit.” They hail from New York, and will perform music covers from the 50s to today with their own signature style from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

Call 702-331-1350 for more information.