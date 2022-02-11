What to do in Pahrump

Create a Mardi Gras mask on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

FRIDAY &SATURDAY FEB. 11, 12

All Seasons Market

First Southern Baptist Church, 4180 N. Highway 160 will hold a flea market Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Soroptimist Mardi Gras

The Pahrump chapter of the Soroptimist Club, celebrating women in our community, will host a Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 12, in the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Room. Cocktails and silent auction are at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

For ticket information call 702-592-5276.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Painting class at senior center

Come paint a beautiful Mardi Gras mask and beads on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave.

The class runs from 1-4 p.m., and the cost is $25, which includes all supplies and guided instruction. Call, text or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 for more information or to reserve your spot.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Gardening workshop

A gardening workshop on grafting and propagation for adults to learn to graft trees and cacti and other ways to propagate plants will be held at the Cooperative Extension, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., on Friday, Feb. 18, from 2-4 p.m.

Pre-registration required at www.eventbrite.com/e/257985921837

Call the Extension Office at 775-727-5532, ext. 2.

Movie Night

A family movie night will be hosted by First Southern Baptist Church, 4180 North Highway 160, Friday, Feb. 18.

The movie starts at 6 p.m. They will have a concession stand with lots of snacks and treats.

For any info about the movie call 775-513-6009.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Palm tree care workshop

A workshop on palm tree care and pruning will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Cooperative Extension, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. Pre-registration required at www.eventbrite.com/e/258834630347

Call the Extension Office at 775-727-5532, ext. 2.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Nevada Gourd Society meeting

The Nevada Gourd Society will host the Pahrump Valley Gourd Patch on February 20. Come and see what you can create with gourds!

The event will take place at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 Fox Ave., and will begin at 1 p.m. Email PahrumpValleyGourdPatch@ gmail.com for more information.

FRIDAY&SATURDAY MARCH 4 &5

Pet charity holding yard sale

Tails of Nye County, a 501(c)(3) spay and neuter charity, 520 East St., #B will hold their semi-annual yard sale on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a special “nothing over $1” sale on Sunday March 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations of yard sale items and volunteers are still needed.

Please contact Nancy at 702-505-5679.

FRIDAY &SATURDAY MARCH 11 &12

Pins and Needles quilt show

The Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2022 Pins and Needles Quilt Show, at Bob Ruud Community Center, Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme this year is “Desert Fun.”

This year they will have the always popular bed turning, demonstrations, raffles, door prizes the SMQ Boutique, and more.

Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband, kids under 12 are free, and husbands get in free with their wives.

For more information contact Joyce Higginbotham at 775-253-4885.

