What to do: Veterans Day events, Balloon Fest and comedy shows

Michael Schwartz/Getty Images Stoner Rob

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can paint this adorable fall gnome on Saturday, Nov.12, in a cocktails and canvas session at the Pahrump Senior Center.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Marine Corps ceremony at VFW Post 10054

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. and the Marine Corps League is performing a ceremony at 10 a.m., including a Purple Heart flag raising. This flag will be used in the VFW Meeting Hall for all official functions. The flag retirement ceremony is at 11 am. 4651 Homestead Road 775-727-6072. The public is welcome.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY, NOV. 11-13

Pahrump Balloon Fest

The sunrise Veterans Day ceremony will launch the 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival at Petrack Park. The ceremony begins around 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and “will feature many of the traditional aspects of a military ceremony but with a bit more flair than usual.” Balloons begin preparing for launch each morning between 6 and 7 a.m. Vendors open shop at 9 a.m. Enjoy the carnival, three bounce houses, 20 food vendors, 90 merchandise vendors. Car show, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, music. Contact Doug Dubin at 775-537-5515, or Doug Campbell (owner of Balloons Over Pahrump) at 702-499-4884. 150 Highway 160.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Stoner Rob found three more hilarious entertainers

Kim McVicar will have you laughing out loud when she reveals her insights on her mother, and her dream first date (to Target). Host Stoner Rob also brings us Jimbo, and Robert Bocellari, Jr. this Friday at 5280 Mexican. Seating at 8 p.m. in time to order food while the kitchen is still open. $20 cover per person, which will be credited toward food and drink purchases. Show starts at 9:00 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Randy Anderson Band loves Pahrump

Appearing this Friday night at Rhinestone’s from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight, the Randy Anderson band plays country and classic rock hits. They’re a Las Vegas staple, and they make time for Pahrump—because we’re the very best audience. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was once voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll. Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Road House Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Cocktails and Canvas

Enjoy a cozy afternoon painting this adorable fall gnome on Saturday, Nov.12, from 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. For only $25 you receive expert guided instruction, easy traceable templates and all the supplies needed. You just need to bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your seat.

SATURDAY, Nov. 12

Elk Foundation banquet

The Pahrump chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold their annual Big Game Banquet Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m., at the Pahrump Nugget event center. Tickets can be obtained by calling Ticket Chair Shelby Evans at 725-666-4302 or online at events.rmef.org/shop/pahrumpnevada1.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Desert Shadows at The Hubb

The Desert Shadows band delivers classic rock and your favorites from the 60s & 70s. “It’s gonna be a fun ride!” Show begins at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Avenue B returns to Rhinestones

Rock, country, classic R&B. 8 p.m.- midnight. Avenue B has mastered a repertoire of popular favorites. Rhinestones, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., in the lot in front of Terrible’s Road House Casino. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Autumn Fest at Mountain Falls

Live music, food, drinks, and vendors at 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Free admission, open to the public. J & D Royal Rhythm Band will be performing from 2-8 p.m. They play your favorite country, 50’s, 60’s, classic rock, Latin and more. 775-537-6553.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Rockin’ you up at Mountain Springs Saloon

Rock You Up, the 60’s and 70’s classic rock and roll band is appearing Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Vocals, percussion, guitars … they have you covered. Thirty miles from Pahrump; worth the trip. Bring a few extra dollar bills to autograph and paste to the walls. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

VFW 3rd Annual Poker Run

Registration begins Nov. 1st at the VFW bar, or online at www.vfwpost10054.com. This poker run benefits Toys For Tots, and all of Nye County including the 14 Indian reservations in the county. Price is $20 per rider, and $15 per passenger, plus one unwrapped toy. Registration begins at 8 a.m., departure time at 10 a.m. Destinations are Stateline Saloon, Amargosa Junction, Crystal, and the Tribe clubhouse on Blagg Road. Breakfast burritos at VFW begin at 8 a.m. Lunch is 2-3:30 p.m. Drawings and poker hands will be announced at 3:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. High hand $400, 2nd place $150, Low hand $50. Enjoy some music and food. There will be a 50/50 raffle. The post will be collecting toys all the way up to Dec. 20. “Great cause, great food, great raffles, and great people!” 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Motown legends afternoon matinee at Sanders Winery

Soul Town performs their high energy music tribute to Motown legends. Their forte is soul and R&B from the 60s to the present. They’ve prepared this stellar show covering Motown legends for their matinee audience at Sanders Winery. Tickets are $25 per person. Food truck will be available, or you may bring your own food. Gates open at noon for free wine tasting. Show time at 1 p.m. Call 775-727-1776 for reservations. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

Cat Cafe benefit for PAWS

Come have coffee, cocoa and cookies with the kitties and donate to PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving). Cats, dogs and guinea pigs will be up for adoption from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 20 at 7121 Homestead Road. Donations of Meow Mix, Kitty Chow, cat formula, litter and beds are always welcome. There will also be a craft fait.

