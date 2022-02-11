What to expect at the 2nd annual Pahrump Music Festival

Organizers moved the dates of the festival this year to take advantage of the cooler spring temperatures.

Vegas McGraw, a Tim McGraw look-alike will be one of the headliners at this year's Pahrump Music Festival. The festival runs March 31-April 3. (Courtesy Pahrump Music Festival)

The Pahrump Music Festival 2021 was a big hit, with kiddos and the young at heart all able to have some fun on the 20 rides set up at Petrack Park. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Attendees at the Pahrump Music Festival in June 2021 can be seen enjoying the sunshine and devouring some of the festival foods that were available. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Music Festival returns to Petrack Park for its second year March 31-April 3, and promises to be the town’s biggest music event.

Festival co-founder Doug Dubin expects 25,000 to attend the four-day event that brings together music, arts, food vendors, more than 200 classic cars, a horseshoe tournament and more.

The jam-packed festival includes live performances on multiple stages. Headliners this year will be fan favorites Zowie Bowie, Count’s 77 and Vegas McGraw, the country-singer look-alike.

“He looks just like Tim McGraw and sounds like Tim McGraw,” Dubin said. “This is the closest people are going to get to the real performers.”

This year’s event features a second stage, Dubin said, and will highlight various styles of music.

Fans will also be determining the winner of a battle-of-the-bands-style competition.

“There’s amazing things happening,” Dubin said.

A beer-and-wine garden will serve local and regional spirits. A carnival that featured more than 20 rides last year will also be returning this year, Dubin said.

In its inaugural year, the Pahrump Music Festival was the town’s first big gathering in June 2021 after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

“It was about 125 degrees on stage and our entertainers were melting,” Dubin said. “But we still had rave reviews about how much people enjoyed the music and vendors.”

Organizers moved the dates of the festival this year to take advantage of the cooler spring temperatures.

“We anticipate weather is not gonna be an issue,” Dubin said. “We’re bringing out some great music at an inexpensive price.”

Ticket prices, vendor information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at pahrumpmusicfestival.com.