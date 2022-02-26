What’s going on in Pahrump

A look at upcoming events in the community

Justin Leavitt Memorial Skatepark plays host to the $200 Best-Trick Contest beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 1600 E. Honeysuckle St. The event is free and open to the public. (Foto El Tiempo)

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 TO SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Line Dancing and Country Music

Rhinestones Country Bar welcomes the Jeffrey Michaels Band this Saturday at 8 p.m. Instructors Teri and Katey conduct free line dancing lessons Friday from 5:30 -7 p.m. for beginners, and on Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m. for the intermediate and advanced. Get your country on! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd., #82. Call 775-302-9653 for more information.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 AND SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Karaoke both nights at 8 p.m. at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road. Food, darts, fun – something for everyone. 775-727-5233.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 AND SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Karaoke both nights from 6-9 p.m. at the Pour House, 1101 Highway 160. Call 775-537-1111 for more details. What’s your go-to karaoke song?

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Beatles Era Music with The Fab Band

Join the fun at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook on Friday from 7-10 p.m. This live cover band will perform hours of favorites. Located inside the Pahrump Nugget at 681 S. Highway 160. 775-751-6500. Of course there will be dancing!

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 AND SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at the Bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. Little Bit Country Band performs Saturday at 8 p.m. Call 775-764-9377 for more details.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

$200 Best Trick Contest

There’s big money at stake, so skaters of all ages and skill levels have been taking to the bowls, ramps, ledges and pyramids at Justin Leavitt Memorial Skatepark.

They practice on skateboards, bikes, and razor scooters, preparing for the $200 Best Trick contest this Saturday at 2:30 within the Ian Deutch Memorial Park at 1600 E. Honeysuckle Street.

Some wear helmets, more wear knee protection, all demonstrate impressive safety and courtesy, yielding to the traffic flow throughout this amazing activity center.

Some of the older kids actively coach attentive younger athletes. All work hard and efficiently. It’s inspiring to watch a skater’s eyes focus on the objective, concentrate intensely, and then execute a swooping maneuver and landing. Some catch air, then “carve” and “grind slide.”

The kickflips with the boards and the gravity defying twists and spins of the bikes are stunning. Witness the fun in action, and see who wins the competition. Free event, all ages.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26 AND SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Live Dance/Party Music

The Hubb Bar &Grill hosts the Breakin’ Out band on Saturday at 8 p.m., and the Desert Shadows band Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Located at 3720 W. Bell Vista Road, call 775-764-1299.

FRIDAY FEB. 25 AND SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Music and wine

Watch Rick Duarte perform an acoustical music variety, including alternative, oldies, and new hits at Artesian Cellars on Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Vocalist Stephanie takes the stage on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. with popular music. Located at 1731 South Highway 160, no reservations required. 775-600-7144.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Our Lady of the Valley Bunco

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 Gamebird Road will host a fun afternoon of Bunco in the church hall Sunday, Feb. 27.

Admission is $10 and the doors open at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MARCH 4-5

Pet charity holding yard sale

Tails of Nye County, a 501(c)(3) spay and neuter charity, 520 East St., #B will hold their semi-annual yard sale on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a special “nothing over $1” sale on Sunday March 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations of yard sale items and volunteers are still needed.

Please contact Nancy at 702-505-5679.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Wine &Food Experience 103 event

RSVP for this instruction with Carmelo Messina where you’ll taste six excellent wines that will be paired with the perfect complimentary food. Learn about tasting wines with a focus on sight, nose and palette. $40 per person. Class begins at 5 p.m. at Artesian Cellars. Call 775-600-7144 for registration.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, MARCH 11-12

2022 Pins and Needles quilt show

The Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2022 Pins and Needles Quilt Show, at Bob Ruud Community Center, Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme this year is “Desert Fun.”

This year they will have the always popular bed turning, demonstrations, raffles, door prizes the SMQ Boutique, and more.

Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband, kids under 12 are free, and husbands get in free with their wives.

For more information contact Joyce Higginbotham at 775-253-4885.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Rock N Gold Club

Join them on Monday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160.

Members have access to a lapidary shop, gold claim, rock trips and outings depending on

membership level. Come see what you have been missing. No charge for first meeting.

For more information go to http://www.rock-n-Gold.org or email: rock.n.goldclub@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Lions anniversary dinner

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a dinner on Saturday, March 19 at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort, 301 W. Leslie Ave.

Socializing begins at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m. The cost is $40 with a choice of smoked brisket or Cornish game hen. Past International Director Carolyn Messier of Arizona will be the featured speaker, among others.

For reservations contact Bill Newyear at 661-406-5502 by Wednesday, March 16.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Live Easy Listening Show

Dick Sanders invites you to bring a picnic supper to his Sanders Family Winery at 3780 E. Kellogg Road, and enjoy Donovan Tea of “The Lettermen” perform standards, pop, soul, country, rhythm &blues. Sip on a bottle of Pahrump orchard wine, available for sale before the show, and enjoy the stars above in the spring sky as music fills the night. Show starts at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person, and you can call 775-727-1776 now to reserve your table.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31- SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Pahrump Music Festival

This four-day festival takes place at Petrack Park March 31 through April 3 and combines music performances, a beer and wine garden, car shows, horseshoe tournaments, art displays and of course a carnival. There are over 140 vendors, 20 of them featuring food, two stages to enjoy a variety of music, featuring some special headlining performances of fan favorites like Zowie Bowie, Vegas McGraw and Count’s 77.

There will also be a battle of the bands competition on the concert stage. Tickets for the battle of the bands start at $10 and featured performances are $50 each or all of the performances for $100. The south stage will host a variety of performances at no charge.

Tickets vendor space and sponsorship opportunities are still available at PahrumpMusicFestival.com

Email your calendar events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com.