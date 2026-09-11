1 a.m. traffic stop leads to drug-related arrest

A man was arrested in Pahrump last week on suspicion of controlled substance possession, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The incident initially began on Friday, Sept. 4, at approximately 1:57 a.m. when a sheriff’s office deputy observed a brown Chevrolet sedan traveling eastbound with no license plate in the area of Basin Avenue and Blagg Road, explains the report.

A U-turn was done by the law enforcement officer to conduct a traffic stop, the arrest report states. The Chevrolet then drove into the Circle K gas station on Basin Avenue, backed into a parking spot and its driver exited the vehicle, entering the convenience store, according to the report.

The deputy went into the store to make contact with the suspect and explained the reason for the stop, the arrest report details. The suspect told police that he had a valid temporary moving permit and insurance, but was unable to provide proof of the documents, according to the report.

While the suspect was looking on his phone for insurance and registration, the deputy looked inside the vehicle and saw on the passenger’s seat floorboard two syringes loaded with a clear liquid substance, the arrest report states.

The law enforcement officer told the suspect about the findings and asked if he had anything on him, the report explains. The man “hesitated” and said that he might have some “dope” on him, according to the arrest report.

Due to the suspect’s statements and admission, the deputy carried out a probable cause search and found a clear plastic bag holding a white crystallized substance and a used syringe in the man’s pants pocket, the report reads.

The deputy asked what the white crystallized substance was and the suspect said “meth,” according to the arrest report. The law enforcement officer also asked if the clear substance in the syringes was methamphetamine and the man replied with yes, the report states.

When asked further about how much methamphetamine was in the plastic bag, the suspect said about 0.2 grams, the arrest report reads. Authorities wrote later in the report that 1.8 gross grams of presumptively positive methamphetamine was found in the suspect’s pocket.

The man also said he bought one gram of methamphetamine for $20, the arrest report adds.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com