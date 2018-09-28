1 dead, 1 critical in rollover crash near Pahrump

A single-vehicle rollover crash left one person dead on state Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump on Wednesday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Scene of a rollover crash on state Route 160 on Sept. 26, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A single-vehicle rollover crash left one man dead and another critically injured on state Highway 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump on Wednesday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 160 at mile marker 36, near Pahrump, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command about 3:40 p.m.

Troopers received a call just after 2:50 p.m., after a green Ford Explorer overturned and ejected the two men, said Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka. The injured man was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The Highway Patrol warned drivers to expect delays on the road.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available, Smaka said.

