1 person killed in crash north of Beatty on U.S. 95

One person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving an overturned semitrailer and a small van north of Beatty.

(Nevada Highway Patrol/Facebook)

One person died after a van struck an overturned semitrailer north of Beatty on Wednesday morning, leading to hours-long delays for Thanksgiving holiday travelers along the rural stretch of highway between Las Vegas and Reno, authorities reported.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:05 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Nye County mile marker 96, between Beatty and Goldfield, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

It was not immediately clear whether the person died at the scene or a hospital, but the Highway Patrol said at least one person was airlifted to a hospital.

The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 95 remained closed as of about 11:25 a.m., authorities reported.

“Motorists are unable to get around the crash scene due to steep shoulders,” the NHP said in a Facebook post. “Utilize alternate routes if you are traveling between northern and southern Nevada.”

No names were immediately released as the investigation continued.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next-of-kin notifications.

The crash and subsequent road closure delayed delivery of the Nov. 22 issue of the Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News, which is printed in Las Vegas and driven to Tonopah for delivery. The Times-Bonanza is to be delivered Friday. The Times-Bonanza is a sister newspaper of the Pahrump Valley Times.