Finding Female Friends Past 50: Bringing connection and community to Nevada

The FFF>50 Atlanta chapter at a tea event. FFF>50 currently has chapters across the county, but none in Nevada. The organization is hoping to bring multiple chapters to the Silver State. (FFF>50)

Finding Female Friends Past Fifty, also known as FFF>50, is a nonprofit organization centered on tackling loneliness in its target demographic. (FFF>50)

A nationwide organization dedicated to fostering friendship for women past 50 is hoping to establish itself in Nevada and seeking help from residents to accomplish this goal.

“The message is we’re here for you. We understand that women get cut off and become invisible after a certain age and we know different,” Dale Pollekoff told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We know that we still have power, that we still want to learn, that we still want to have fun.”

Pollekoff is the creator of Finding Female Friends Past Fifty (FFF>50). Founded by Pollekoff in 2016, the free-to-join nonprofit now has 6,000 members across the country and 17 chapters in different cities.

“That’s why we’re here to make that easy for you and to put in your hands the tools that you need to create the life that you want,” Pollekoff said.

The FFF>50 app and website almost function like a platonic dating platform. Once someone registers, they can find nearby potential friends, specific groups centered on a hobby or interest, and events to attend.

There are even online gatherings through Zoom women can participate in based around certain topics or activities.

“I have seen so many wonderful friendships just bloom on this platform. It’s extraordinarily rewarding,” Lida Berliner told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Berliner is the current FFF>50 chapter lead for the Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada region.

Although Berliner is technically the organization’s head for the Silver State, there are currently no FFF>50 chapters for specific places in Nevada, rural and urban.

“We’re trying to get as many gals as possible all over the country,” Berliner emphasized.

Since FFF>50 does not have any chapters in Nevada, Pollekoff and Berliner are looking for women in the Battle Born State who would be interested in becoming FFF>50 chapter leads for their town or community.

“I really am hoping women in Nevada will join because I would like to see Nevada be its own chapter,” said Berliner.

Berliner explained that since Nevada and many of its counties like Nye are so large, she’s hoping to see multiple chapters across the state representing various communities and towns.

“For example, if they live in Pahrump, they can say, ‘This is the Pahrump chapter of Nevada’… because Nevada is big and it can definitely use more than one chapter,” Berliner elaborated.

Berliner further said that if someone is interested in starting a chapter but doesn’t want to be the only lead, becoming a co-chapter lead alongside someone else or others is always encouraged.

“There are chapters that have more than one chapter lead, which is really great,” Berliner noted.

If one is interested in creating a chapter somewhere in Nevada, Berliner and others from FFF>50 are always available to help and mentor throughout the process.

“We have a very supportive team and we’re all there at the press of a button practically to help all of our members with anything they need help with,” Pollekoff added. “Whether that’s stepping up to lead a chapter or whether that’s helping them to post an event or understand the platform.”

If you’re interested in creating a FFF>50 chapter in Pahrump, Tonopah, another Nye County community, or somewhere else in Nevada, contact Berliner at leda@fff50.org or (530) 515-2548.

“One of the great things about creating your own chapter is that you don’t have to be in one of the big cities, you can be in a little rural area. It’s even harder for women living in rural areas to make friends than it is for those of us in big cities,” Pollekoff said.

For more information about FFF>50 visit fff50.org and go to community.fff50.org to become a member.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com