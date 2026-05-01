Pahrump Social Services Fair set for next week

This Nye County event is returning for the 11th year with its community resource hub.

The Nye County Health and Human Services 11th Annual Social Services Fair will include dozens of vendors with information on a variety of resources, services and programs that could be of use to area residents. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 11th Annual Pahrump Social Services Fair will return on Wednesday, May 6, with vendors scheduled to fill the Bob Ruud Community Center for the event. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

In any community across the globe, the residents who make that place their home have needs – and here in valley, whether its healthcare and medical transportation, legal aid, veterans’ services, family support programs or just about anything else, community members can find resources to address their specific needs at the Pahrump Social Services Fair.

An annual endeavor of the Nye County Health and Human Services department, the Social Services Fair is returning this month for its 11th year this May and residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and make their way to the event to learn about all of the vital services and programs that can be of benefit to them.

“Nye County Health and Human Services will host its 11th Annual Social Services Fair in Pahrump on Wednesday, May 6,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly stated in a news release late last month. “Health and Human Services will be on hand for the event. Many vendors with useful information for the community will be attending.”

Do you have a question about Social Security, its benefits or applying? The Social Security Administration will be in attendance to discuss just that.

How about queries on programs for helping the elderly and disabled individuals? The Nevada Division of Aging and Ability Services has all kinds of information on these topics.

For those with legal concerns, Nevada Legal Services will be available to chat about its services.

Have you ever wondered what a Nye County Public Guardian does or know someone who might need their assistance? Representatives from this department will also be at the Social Services Fair.

Local organizations such as the NyE Communities Coalition and Nevada Outreach Training Organization will be present, too, along with representatives from the USDA Rural Development and many more entities, each with its own services and programs to inform the public about.

“There will also be free raffle drawings for some nice prizes from the vendors,” Knightly noted.

The 11th Annual Social Services Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center.

For more information, contact Nye County Health and Human Services at 775-751-7095 or email HHS@NyeCountyNV.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com