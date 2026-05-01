Popular trails at Valley of Fire, Lake Mead to close for summer

Trails popular in Las Vegas’ cooler months will soon close for the summer, as expected. The closures, during periods of extreme heat, ensure the safety of guests and employees.

Bighorn sheep roam the land at Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trails popular in the area’s cooler months will soon close for the summer, as expected. The closures, during periods of extreme heat, ensure the safety of guests and employees.

Valley of Fire State Park

Extreme heat and hazardous weather conditions led to “numerous” search-and-rescue operations in past seasons, according to a park announcement, endangering visitors and park personnel alike.

The photogenic state park northeast of Las Vegas will close several trails starting May 15.

The affected trails include Fire Wave, Seven Wonders Loop, Pastel Canyon, Prospect, Arrowhead, Pinnacles, White Domes, Charlie Springs and Natural Arches.

“Park staff will strictly enforce these closures, and citations may be issued as necessary to ensure compliance,” the announcement said.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

At Lake Mead, officials will close the heavily trafficked Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Springs trails, as well as White Rock Canyon, Liberty Bell Arch, Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf.

Lake Mead’s summer closures go into effect during extreme heat and are lifted when temperatures forecast for Willow Beach are below 93 degrees Fahrenheit, which typically happens in late September or early October.

“As an emergency responder who has had to conduct rescues during extreme conditions, and also as an avid outdoor recreationalist during my free time, I can say, professionally and personally, that it is important to respect the closures,” Matt Braun, assistant chief ranger, said in a media presentation last month.

“You can still access the hot springs from the river during the closures, where there is easy access to plentiful cold water for cooling down.”

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

No closures are announced for the summer, but visitors should be aware that reservations are not needed in the offseason, which runs from June 1 to Sept. 30.