Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump’s 4-H Robotics team, Awkward Silence, has been performing community service by helping Pahrump Litter Pickers with neighborhood cleanup, and ringing bells for the Salvation Army. Now it’s our turn to support them at the Awkward Silence Annual Gala fundraiser spaghetti dinner on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Dinner tickets are just $15, and there will be a demonstration of last season’s robot along with a 50/50 raffle. (Facebook)

The Pahrump Theatre Company conducts their first-ever “First Friday” from 5 p.m. to late into the evening. It is free to attend – just show up and join the fun. Enjoy kids’ karaoke, general open mic, and improv. Later in the evening, there will be a theatrical twist on nightlife. Bring friends, family, and your energy to this evening of performance, creativity, and community. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

Our Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to Pahrump on Saturday and Sunday with showtimes both days at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Discount tickets for the Petrack Park venue are on sale now at https://cm-circus.square.site or pay at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults, $10 for children 2-12 and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, tightrope, aerialist, fire eating, dogs, foot juggling, and daredevil performances. Visit www.cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show.

Coach Jennifer Woeger Riendeau of Pahrump’s 4-H Robotics team, Awkward Silence, encourages everyone to attend this Saturday’s Annual Gala fundraiser at the Moose Lodge from 5 to 9 p.m. “Let’s show these kids we care!!”

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Known as the “Run for the Roses,” this premier horse racing event will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, with the main race expected to start around 3:57 p.m. PDT. Don your hat and best derby attire and have lunch at the VFW Post #10054, or join the revelry at Shenanigans Pub.

Close out your week at the National Day of Prayer outdoor gathering Thursday in the Calvada Eye Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Stand with our community in faith as we pray for our leaders, military, churches, and families.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company “First Friday” begins at 5 p.m., and extends into the late hours. Free to attend – just show up and join the fun. Kids’ karaoke, open mic, improv. Later in the evening, a theatrical twist on nightlife. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars “First Fridays” from 6 to 9 p.m. in support of the Pahrump Lions Club. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Lynn Peterson performs.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willy sound to the Wine Down Nevada beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations suggested. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. Ages 13-18 welcome. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

■ Danny Pillman & The Mission Men perform pure country music at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a keepsake box with a loving heart on top. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Watch horseshoe pitching at Petrack Park as the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series (SNHPS) convenes for a double’s tournament at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per person. Sign up on-site ahead of start time to participate. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Kentucky Derby party from 1 to 4 p.m. at VFW Post #10054. Fried chicken sandwich and French fries are $12 per plate. Fun prizes, and a dessert raffle. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Culpepper & Merriweather Circus at Petrack Park with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12 and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. Visit www.cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Red Apple Fireworks “A-May-Zing Fireworks Festival 2026” at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, located at 3770 Fox Ave. General Admission festival access begins at 4:30 p.m. for tailgating and entertainment. Food and drink will be available for purchase from food trucks. Kids’ games, bounce houses.

■ 4-H Robotics Team Annual Gala from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808. $15 spaghetti dinner, live robot demonstrations, student robotics showcase, raffle prizes, 50/50 raffle drawing. 1100 2nd St.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Tiffany White Cloud performs rock and roll at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations suggested.

■ Double-header at The Hubb. Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show, and The Dirty Birds band performs their indie, progressive, and alternative rock music at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Culpepper & Merriweather Circus at Petrack Park with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12 and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. Visit www.cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show. 150 N. Highway 160.

MONDAY, MAY 4

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ National Day of Prayer outdoor gathering Thursday in the Calvada Eye Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe.

“It does not need to be perfect - or technically correct - to be magic”— Rasheed Ogunlaru

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Valley Garden Club’s Annual Self-Guided Landscape tour is set for Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased in advance at Pahrump Rentals/Do-It Best Hardware, the UNR Cooperative Extension, and the Pahrump Farmers’ Market (summer hours Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. May through September).

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. You’ll want to plan ahead for Mom’s special day.

EAA Chapter 1160 Pancake Breakfast & Raffle will be held on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 1061 Interceptor at the airport. During this event, they will be selling raffle tickets for two guns at $10 each. The drawing will be held on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win. We all need to be present to scarf up pancakes and syrup.

Register for the Spring Paranormal Open Double-Header Cribbage tournaments May 16 and 17 at the Pahrump Senior Center. Contact William Eilers at 919-457-6351 or Jennifer Bolles at 916-203-6636.

Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show happens May 16 beginning at 8 a.m. Food, live music, and trophies, trophies, trophies. Registration forms are now available at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

Nye County S x S May meet-up Saturday, May 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Caff’e Chilly, located at 960 Margaret St. This meet-up is simply a social gathering. Anything you choose to do after the meet (including rides or activities) is your own decision and is not organized, sanctioned, or supervised by Nye County SxS LLC. More Info is available at www.nyecountysxs.com

Tonopah celebrates Jim Butler Days in a big way during Memorial Day weekend May 22 to May 25. For a sneak peek, consult https://jimbutlerdays.com/

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com