Officials provide overview of local business development

New businesses are continually joining the Pahrump community, like Meineke Car Care Center, now open on Frontage Road, between Arby's and Tire Works. Many other businesses are currently under or pending construction as well. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Business development is continuing to bring new options to the residents of the Pahrump Valley, with the beginnings of new stores, eateries and other business entities popping up all over town. Construction is currently underway on a variety of projects and while most are contained within the bounds of their property, one of them, the Silverton Hotel and Casino, will be impacting area drivers in the near future.

During the Nye County Commission’s April 21 meeting, Nye County Planning Director Steve Osborn provided an update on what’s been going on in the local commercial sector in recent months, starting off with Meineke Care Care Center on Frontage Road, adjacent to Arby’s. With the brand-new building now complete and the Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) issued, this auto maintenance and repair shop is now open to the public.

As for the new building to house Pahrump’s Goodwill Store, Osborn reported that construction was completed as of April 20. “That is pending final inspections. Then a CofO will be issued. So, that is almost ready to be opened,” he detailed, adding that the construction taking place in front of the Goodwill, next to Chipotle, is for a 3,500-square-foot dentist’s office.

Still under construction at the moment is the 5,000-square-foot Sherwin Williams Paint and Supply store, which is occupying land at 201 S. Frontage Road, across from Walmart, where an old print shop was demolished. Blackjack Fireworks is currently building a new retail store on Highway 160, across from Mountain Falls, with Osborn remarking, “They’ve had a lot of building department inspections, there has been a lot of progress made on that facility.”

The new Kingdom Station at the corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road, which includes a Conoco gas station, convenience store, Sbarro’s and Rally’s, is very near to completion, with some interior work still remaining before the commercial subdivision officially opens. A new Mexican-style restaurant, Taco Villa, is preparing to open, with construction at 20 S. Humahuaca Street.

Perhaps of greatest interest to those who drive Highway 160 in the south part of town, the Silverton Hotel and Casino is readying to begin construction. But before the casino and hotel are tackled, the developer will be putting in a new roundabout on the highway.

“They do have an active building permit and active grading permit for that project. The developer plans to start construction of the roundabout, which is at Gamebird Road, next month,” Osborn said. “So, in May they are going to start the roundabout and then they plan to start construction on the casino and hotel in July.”

On the local lodging front, the Marriot Hotel – Fairfield and Townplace Suites, at the corner of Shoshone Drive and Panorama just west of the Chevy dealership – has been approved by the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission for 129 rooms. “The latest on that project is, the developer is working on their traffic study and their commercial subdivision application,” Osborn explained. “But they have not yet applied for their site development plan or submitted for a building permit application.”

Osborn also touched on the Alka Gloves manufacturing facility, which hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on its property just off Mesquite Avenue, near the landfill, last summer but has since had no forward development.

“The Alka Glove manufacturing facility is the same status as it was several months ago,” he stated. “Their site development plan has expired and they have not resubmitted, so at this time Alka Glove does not have any approvals for that facility.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com