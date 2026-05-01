Presumptively positive methamphetamine and THC seized by police following investigation

The incident originally began with the report of a student overdose at Pahrump Valley High School.

“Investigators believe these vape pens have been distributed at Pahrump Valley High School, raising serious concerns about illegal narcotics being introduced onto school grounds and into the hands of students,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

According to an arrest report, 2.68 grams of presumptively positive methamphetamine were found in a residence on April 27. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they seized approximately 11.68 grams of presumptively positive methamphetamine, approximately 84 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia items during an April 27 investigation. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Two were arrested in Pahrump this week following the report of a student overdose and an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

Approximately 11.68 grams of presumptively positive methamphetamine, approximately 84 grams of THC and drug paraphernalia items were seized by authorities in the incident, NCSO said in a statement.

According to the April 30 statement, deputies responded to a report of a student overdose at Pahrump Valley High School on Monday, April 27. An arrest report regarding the incident states that dispatch was told an 18-year-old male in the nurse’s office was actively overdosing, going in and out of consciousness. The male was then transported to Desert View Hospital for medical treatment.

“During the investigation, deputies made contact with the juvenile’s younger brother, who provided a vape pen and stated he had allowed his older brother to use it,” read the NCSO statement.

The arrest report explains that the vape pen was tested by police and returned as presumptively positive for THC.

“The younger brother also identified where he had obtained the substance and from whom,” read the NCSO statement.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed with the Pahrump Valley Times that the male did not die from the incident and was only affected by the THC in the vape, not another substance.

“Deputies and detectives responded to the identified location and made contact with twin brothers Mark Young and Daniel Young,” NCSO said further in the statement.

According to sheriff’s office administration and information from an April 27 arrest summary, Mark Young was not arrested; only Daniel Young was taken into custody.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle, authorities found 17 THC live resin vape pens and approximately 9 grams of presumptively positive methamphetamine, according to the arrest report.

“A search warrant was subsequently prepared, approved and served at the brothers’ residence,” the statement continues.

Valerie Rodgers, a woman who was also at the scene, was arrested in the incident. According to Rodgers’ arrest report, 12 concentrated THC cartridges, two THC vape pens, and 2.68 grams of presumptively positive methamphetamine were found in the residence. The report also states that Rodgers told authorities she lives at the residence.

“Investigators believe these vape pens have been distributed at Pahrump Valley High School, raising serious concerns about illegal narcotics being introduced onto school grounds and into the hands of students,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

Young was arrested on one count of controlled substance possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession and one count of concentrated cannabis possession in excess of the legal amount, according to the arrest report. He was also arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and on suspicion of supplying a minor with marijuana, the arrest report stated.

Rodgers was arrested on one count of controlled substance possession and one count of concentrated cannabis possession in excess of the legal amount, according to her arrest report.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com