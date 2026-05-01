Republican club debates return next week

There will also be a candidate meet-and-greet on Saturday.

The Nye County Republican Club is holding its second debate night next week featuring the Nye County sheriff race, the Pahrump justice of the peace race and the Nye County public administrator race. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nye County Republican Club is holding its second debate night next week for local races before Nevada’s fast-approaching primary election.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, three more debates will take place at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, located at 681 S. Highway 160. The May 7 debate night is free to attend. Three debates were previously held by the club in April, including the Nye County district attorney race, the Nye County District 5 commissioner race and the Nye County clerk race.

The upcoming May 7 event will feature the Nye County sheriff race, where sitting top lawman Joe McGill will debate with challengers Stan Hyt, George Wehrly and Dan Pineau.

This year’s Pahrump justice of the peace race will also be highlighted on May 7, where Michele Fiore, who is seeking reelection, will debate with challenger Michael Foley.

Also at the event, current Republican Nye County Public Administrator Ginger Simpson will debate with primary challenger Bill Hockstedler.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Club, visit its Facebook page under NCRC - Nye County Republican Club or call (775) 764-8085.

Candidate meet-and-greet

The Nye County Republican Club will be holding a candidate meet-and-greet this Saturday, May 2, also at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 20 candidates from local, statewide and federal races will be at the free event.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com