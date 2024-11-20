12-year-old Pahrump boy killed in crash

Child was riding minibike at the time of crash

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of a young boy who died last week as a result of a collision with an SUV.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the early evening crash on Nov. 6 occurred at the 2900 block of Leslie Street at the intersection of Our Road.

The victim was identified as Lakoda Hamilton, 12, of Pahrump.

According to investigators, at about 5:20 p.m., Hamilton was riding a red 2023 TaoTao minibike westbound on Irene Street.

While he was attempting to make a left turn onto Our Road, a white 2002 Chevrolet suburban traveling westbound on Irene struck the rear of the minibike, ejecting the boy onto the roadway according to the preliminary crash report.

The motorcycle had no visible headlight or tail light, investigators stated.

Critical condition

Upon arrival, fire crews commenced initial patient care and transported Hamilton to Mercy Air where he was flown to UMC Trauma, Lewis said.

Eight days after the Nov. 6, crash, Hamilton succumbed to his injuries.

Typical, happy young boy

The boy’s aunt, Rebecka Ayers, who is Hamilton’s primary caretaker, told the Pahrump Valley Times that Lakoda was a boy who was full of joy and was always respectful and willing to help others.

“He didn’t like seeing people cry and did whatever it took to make you happy,” she said. “Lakoda’s mom was my little sister and she died of cancer 11 years ago. We’re gonna cremate Lakoda and put him with his mom’s ashes.”

Ayers also said that the boy was a typical 12-year-old who enjoyed playing video games and adventuring outdoors.

Middle school student

“He was a seventh grader at Rosemary Clarke Middle School,” she said. “He loved video games, fast cars, dirt bikes, quads and stuff like that. He never really cried much or was sad and he could make you laugh, anytime you were mad. He’d just say something very funny just to make you laugh sometimes. There was rarely a sad moment with him.”

Upcoming remembrance ceremony

Further, Ayers noted that plans are in the works to hold a community memorial service for the boy.

“I’m going to sit down with my niece, who is Lakoda’s big sister and discuss what we’re going to do,” she said. “She’s 13, and we want to hold a candlelight vigil in the community.” Ayers, who is organizing the gofundme account has raised roughly $2,900 toward a $10,000 goal.

Additionally, Ayers noted that Hamilton was an organ donor.

To contribute to the account, go to https://gofund.me/9d92fbbe, and/or call Ayers at (775) 537-5851.

