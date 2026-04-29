Local homeschoolers enjoy 1920s-inspired prom

The free event for homeschooled students on Saturday was filled with plenty of dancing, food and fun.

Throughout the night, homeschool students from across the community danced and laughed at the exciting prom on Saturday, April 25. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

David Tumbarello (left) and Amber Tumbarello (right) are the husband-and-wife duo behind the homeschool prom on April 25. They also organized the event alongside other parents of homeschooled students. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Attendees at the Great Gatsby-themed homeschool prom on Saturday, April 25, brought their 1920s-inspired best with their outfits. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Students at the homeschool prom also played many fun games like musical chairs. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Attendees at the homeschool prom were sure to enjoy plenty of sweet treats like cake pops, slushies and chocolate-covered pretzels. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The prom on Saturday, April 25, was free and open to homeschool students ages 13 through 18. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Food labeled with fun Great Gatsby-themed names was enjoyed by the students at the homeschool prom. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Great Gatsby-themed homeschool prom was held in Pahrump on Saturday, April 25, where attendees danced, played games and enjoyed food. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Homeschooled students from across the community gathered in Pahrump over the weekend for a special night filled with 1920s-inspired dancing and delight.

“It is now just exciting, fun, and it’s wonderful to see it come to life actually,” event organizer Amber Tumbarello told the Pahrump Valley Times at the prom.

The homeschool prom on Saturday, April 25, at Nevada Treasure RV Resort was Great Gatsby-themed. Homeschooled students ages 13 through 18 were invited to the free prom. The event room was adornedwith gold, white and black decorations to immerse guests in its Roaring ’20s aesthetic.

“There’s been so many challenges to overcome and adapt, and we took them all and embraced them, and we’re still rocking,” Tumbarello elaborated.

Tumbarello, alongside her husband, David, and other parents of homeschooled students, planned and arranged the April 25 event to make sure their youngsters had a night of dancing to enjoy. Tumbarello thanked the community and everyone who contributed to the prom for making the evening possible.

“I’m just so thankful that Amber took the initiative to start this and then just gather all of us homeschool moms together,” explained Judy Lovegren, a homeschool parent who helped put on the event.

Following the prom’s formal dress code, homeschoolers who attended were sure to show off their 1920s best with cool tuxes, sparkly dresses and even some awesome hats.

“It’s been really fun,” said Tabitha Oefinger, an eighth-grade student at the event.

The prom’s Great Gatsby theme didn’t stop with the outfits and decorations; it also carried over to the food that was served. Deviled eggs nicknamed “Jazz Age Eggs,” pigs in a blanket titled “Gatsby’s Pastry Pigs,” meatballs in red sauce called “Old Money Meatballs,” and bite-sized sandwiches labeled “Jay Gatsby’s Little Luxuries” were some of the evening’s delectable offerings.

A table called “Gatsby’s Sweets” was sure to satisfy anyone’s dessert dreams with cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, chocolate-dipped pretzels and Rice Krispies treats. Popcorn, slushies, soda and a charcuterie board were also snacked on throughout the prom.

“It’s really awesome to see it all come together,” enthused Meagan Landa, one of the homeschool parents who helped organize the event.

The dance floor throughout the night was filled with exciting energy. Lee Choquette and Natalie Johnson of Fat Cat in the Hat DJs, a Southern Nevada DJ company, provided the evening’s music.

“I’m excited the kids are having a good time and that they’re getting to get out there and do some fun stuff,” Johnson told the Pahrump Valley Times in between songs.

Johnson, who also goes by DJ Nat, led games like musical chairs, encouraged attendees to dance, and made sure everyone was having a blast throughout the night.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com