Celebrating 20 years of health care services in Pahrump

A trio of youngsters poses for a quick photo to show off their face paintings during the Desert View Hospital 20th Anniversary Party. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Residents of all ages were able to enjoy the Desert View Hospital 20th Anniversary Party on Saturday, April 25, with family-friendly activities galore. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The parking lot at Desert View Hospital was taken over by picnic tables, inflatable games and other activities during the hospital's 20th Anniversary Party. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the most anticipated features of the DVH 20th Anniversary Party was the In-N-Out Cookout Truck, which served up free burgers to hundreds of attendees. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Desert View Hospital celebrated its 20th anniversary this April and both Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen, center, and Assemblyman Blayne Osborn, right, were proud to present hospital CEO Susan Davila, left, with a proclamation to mark the occasion. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In April of 2006, Desert View Hospital (DVH) officially opened its doors and two decades later, the hospital continues to serve as a critical medical facility for the valley and surrounding areas.

In celebration of reaching 20 years of operation, DVH hosted a 20th Anniversary Party and the whole community was invited out for a day of family-friendly fun. The bash took place Saturday, April 25 at the hospital and hundreds of residents turned out, enjoying the free food, music and games, along with swag bags and of course, the chance to chat with hospital officials and staff.

The parking lot was arrayed with picnic tables for attendees to relax at while devouring the burgers being cooked up at the In-N-Out Cookout Truck and the kiddos were obviously delighted with all of the inflatable game stations, face painting and other fun to be had.

“Everything went beautifully!” DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times after the anniversary party came to a close. “We’re very grateful for the incredible support from the community. The weather held off just long enough, with the wind staying at bay until the very end, and the entire event was filled with positive energy from start to finish.

“And In-N-Out’s burgers went fast! The tickets were all claimed by 12:30 p.m. and the last guest was served by 2 p.m. It was a great turnout and really showed how enthusiastic the community was for the event.”

Based on the number of swag bags and tickets handed out for the In-N-Out Cookout Truck, Muccio estimated overall attendance at around 900 people.

“Seeing our community come together like this has been truly meaningful,” DVH CEO Susan Davila remarked.

“The event was an incredible success and a reflection of the strong connection we share with this community. As we celebrate 20 years of serving this community, we’re proud of the care we’ve been able to provide and deeply grateful for the trust placed in us. This milestone is not just about looking back, but also about recommitting ourselves to the future of healthcare in this region.”

The DVH team offered its appreciation to every employee and community member who came out last Saturday, as well as to former hospital leadership and elected officials who took the time to show their support for the hospital with proclamations.

“A sincere thank you as well to Assemblyman Gregory Hafen and Assemblyman Blayne Osborn for presenting a proclamation, and to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for the recognition and support of this milestone,” Muccio noted.

“We were also honored to be joined by Mark Stoddard, the original owner and developer of the hospital, as well as former CEO Kelly Adams, both of whom played important roles in the hospital’s early history and development, and whose leadership helped shape our foundation. We’re also especially grateful to our employees, who really stepped up and went above and beyond to make the event a success.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com