Letters to the Editor

I would like to congratulate the brave astronauts on their successful trip to the dark side of the moon.

Reader: Propaganda is never a good thing, search for the truth

We’ve been hearing; “Trump has no plans to win a war with Iran and no strategy to exist either and we are losing respect of our enemies while alienating our allies”. If one pays attention to propaganda for world as well as domestic sources that are massively amplified by AI bots, one would think Iran is soundly winning every aspect of this confrontation. Don’t let any facts get in the way of a TDS story, right?

First, our adversaries around the world have taken great notice of the quick and nearly flawless successes the U.S. has had over the year, plus, since the election, from “Operation Midnight Hammer”, June 2025, “Operation Absolute Resolution”, January 2026, to things going on now in Iran, there is more a feeling of respect with some fear from our adversaries and an awakening of our allies.

Many of our allies have been able to spend their money since World War II on social programs, relying almost exclusively on the U.S. Security umbrella, which was understandable after the devastation those countries have after World War II but 80 years should have been more than enough time to get the message, “it’s time to share your portion of the load”.

So new threats have emerged and some don’t believe in the MAD (mutually assured destruction). They have leaders that believe “all infidels must burn in the fires of hell and if believers also die, they just go to heaven”. Many of these believers have been allowed into countries around the world (including the U.S.), some in great enough numbers they dictate policy regardless of any laws or constitutions that have been around for centuries.

What is really sad is many of our politicians, media and ‘influencers’, must have such a severe case of TDS all facts and logic become irrelevant and the propaganda and lies are echoed and amplified by them. Facts such as our military has all but totally destroyed the Iranian Navy, Air Force and defense systems in general. Sure, they still have a few ways to harass either invaders and their own people especially, but they are more likely to get to their “virgins” (which may be red and have horns) much sooner than they may want to.

Their economy is quickly failing with inflation at record levels, few people get paid and understand when Iran said it was going to shut down the Strait of Hormuz and Trump said, “no we’re shutting it down”, understand we in the U..S get very little value through it, most goes to Asia and Europe, most from Iran goes to China. Trump only closed things in and out of Iran, which stops their oil sales, which is their economic life blood. The Iranian storage capacity is nearly full and they will very soon have to shut down their oil wells and that is a big “no-no” because those wells seldom return quickly to former capacity if they return at all. I don’t know about all the naysayers but that sounds like a pretty thoughtful “winning and exist plan.”

Even if some of our politicians (like Senator Chris Murphy and Tim Waltz) go to places like Spain to try to make Trump look like a fool, when in reality THEY are the fools.

David Jaronik

Astronauts did not get enough praise from media says reader

I would like to congratulate the brave astronauts on their successful trip to the dark side of the moon. This recent voyage was a long series of firsts.

1. The first crewed space mission in 54 years.

2. The mission took them to the moon, and then they traveled an additional 4,700 miles on a trajectory around to the dark side—the furthest human beings have ever traveled.

3. This was the first time humans have ever seen the dark side of the moon and mapped its craters and canyons.

4. The data they gathered on the journey will help make a new moon landing possible in 2028.

As Americans we need more events like this to cheer for together. I was disappointed that the media did not do more to cover these firsts. There should have been more events to celebrate their achievements — such as the ticker-tape parades that were given to the first 1960s astronauts. I feel our elected officials did not do enough to honor them.

We all need to see more good news stories like this good news about our space program. As this mission unfolded, school children could appreciate science so much more because they could see, hear and experience along with the crew in real time. The images of the dark side of the moon left me awe-struck. We as a people can be proud and grateful that the mission was a success. The Lord bring us together in love and unity.

Betty Cotner